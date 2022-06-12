DISPENSARY
KOLAS Weed Dispensary & Delivery Blumenfeld
Follow our Instagram pages @kolasofficial @kolasexp Curbside service is offered from 11am-7pm everyday. **ALL SALES ARE FINAL** **NO RETURNS** - Express Ordering excludes any discounts or promotional pricing. - Express Orders placed are final and cannot be modified upon pickup. - We will reserve a two-hour window for your pickup from the time of order submission. All orders must be picked up by 8:30pm or they will be cancelled.
1220 Blumenfield Drive, Sacramento, CA
License C10-0000291-LIC
ATMStorefrontVeteran discountMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
7am - 9pm
monday
7am - 9pm
tuesday
7am - 9pm
wednesday
7am - 9pm
thursday
7am - 9pm
friday
7am - 9pm
saturday
7am - 9pm
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 7am PT
8 Reviews of KOLAS Weed Dispensary & Delivery Blumenfeld
3.5
Quality
3.5
Service
3.8
Atmosphere
