v........c
August 19, 2019
Such a cool shop, in a great location. Go to the mall and shop for your clothes, then head down the street and shop for your weed! Right around the corner from Arden Mall, AMC is a local treasure with some great employees and a huge selection of anything your cannabis loving heart desires! If you don’t like shopping in a claustrophobic shop, then come inside the wide open, well lit, and clean dispensary that is Alternative Medical Center. As a brand ambassador for Heavy Hitters, I get to visit AMC once a month and educate customers about this vape cartridge brand! I love getting to watch the budtenders here work their magic, and I can see that they actually care about what they recommend to their customers. They ask good questions, and remember their regulars, and overall its a great dispensary! It’ll soon become your new regular shop!
c........y
January 13, 2021
Came in here for an order and was left waiting for 30 minutes because the price was not displayed correctly. My contact information was left for them to give me a call or text about the order. After not receiving a response, I decided to order it online for pickup. The price online and displayed was incorrect on arrival. I left without any product.
M........r
January 19, 2022
I made a Weedmaps order, was told via text that they needed to chat. Turns out they were out of stock. They recommend something completely different but the same price range. I said hey, whatever I'm already on my way FROM AUBURN, let's make it happen. I asked a few questions and the chat was ended. Seconds later my order was cancelled. It turns out they didn't have the other flower in stock either. AGAIN, like a fool I was talked, over the phone, into getting something for another 30-40 dollars. Unable to see that the 140 Oz was mostly stems. Frustrated, I said you guys can't say anything about this? I'm pissed I just drove 45 minutes for a lie. The guy turns to the blonde+boy manager and says, "my manager can say Something" and the manager shrugs and says, "what do you want me to say." Leaving in an even worse mood, I open the door a bit hard and the wind catches the door. It slightly slams. The security guard gets in my face, locks me out. I threaten call police and they laugh.
m........1
December 15, 2014
by far the best dispensary I have ever been to. all the bud tenders have knowledge of all products and are very friendly. most of all the cannabis they have have is of supreme quality. I will never visit another dispensary as long as alpine is open
r........y
August 5, 2019
I have shopped at this dispensary for years and now I get to come in as a brand ambassador for rad Vapes. I absolutely love everything about this shop from their amazing staff to their huge selection of products! If you’ve never been in then you’re missing out!
f........n
June 28, 2020
Verified Shopper
The only dispensary I go to!
8........h
June 12, 2022
This was my second experience with Kolas. I ordered three cartridges from Kolas. The driver was great and was here pretty timely. In trying one of the carts I bought (Platinum Gorilla Crack), it did not work; no vapor came out. I reached out to their customer service and was told I could speak to a manger at one of their stores, if I visited. The store is downtown and I live in Roseville. I had it delivered because I don’t have time to drive downtown. I was told all sales are final and she could speak to her manager to maybe get partial credit. I wasn’t asking for anything special, just looking to get a working cart dropped off next time they were in the area and take the broken cart back.
J........5
January 19, 2021
After having poor experiences with two other dispensaries in Sacramento I found KOLAS and I’m dedicated now. They have a robust and excellent menu and very helpful budtenders. They follow strict COVID-19 precautions too. Besides a wisdom discount I earn loyalty points to lower my bill. Their full menu is updated regularly on WeedMaps. I wish they’d do the same on their new app and Leafly.