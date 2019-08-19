I made a Weedmaps order, was told via text that they needed to chat. Turns out they were out of stock. They recommend something completely different but the same price range. I said hey, whatever I'm already on my way FROM AUBURN, let's make it happen. I asked a few questions and the chat was ended. Seconds later my order was cancelled. It turns out they didn't have the other flower in stock either. AGAIN, like a fool I was talked, over the phone, into getting something for another 30-40 dollars. Unable to see that the 140 Oz was mostly stems. Frustrated, I said you guys can't say anything about this? I'm pissed I just drove 45 minutes for a lie. The guy turns to the blonde+boy manager and says, "my manager can say Something" and the manager shrugs and says, "what do you want me to say." Leaving in an even worse mood, I open the door a bit hard and the wind catches the door. It slightly slams. The security guard gets in my face, locks me out. I threaten call police and they laugh.