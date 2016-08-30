007taf
Never coming here again lady was super rude, my cartridge didn’t work and I had my receipt but they couldn’t take it back for some reason. This place will be closed soon with service like that. NECTAR is way better and worth the drive.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.1
10 reviews
Never coming here again lady was super rude, my cartridge didn’t work and I had my receipt but they couldn’t take it back for some reason. This place will be closed soon with service like that. NECTAR is way better and worth the drive.
Good products. Reasonable prices.
Always good prices, and selection. Can get a little crowded.
this place is so bad they don't put there listing of weed on leafy cuss then they can't RIP you off.
I went for the first time last night, I was sold a gram of concentrate that was leaking all over the inside of the package without being shown first. I walked outside and immediately returned after looking inside. The other packages they had were leaking just as bad. I had no other money so I was forced under threat of them calling the police to either accept the defective product or an exchange for flower. I did not drive 25 minutes for flower.
Not a big fan. Budtenders push customers into spending more money by steering them away from deals.. They made me buy an envelope to take my purchase home. I live right behind the building and I don't have any kids. Stupid. There are way too many great dispensaries. Don't shop here.
Great shop for buds
I love that their house brand of house cartridges are only $30 for a whole gram and they have flavors depending on what I’m looking for. They always have $2-$8 a gram bud and half of it is top shelf since they bring the top shelf to the discounts so anyone can regardless of price range can enjoy the good stuff! Staff is knowledgeable and if they don’t know they will find out.
My bud tender literally spend so much time removing .0001 from my 1 gram of bud. Just to make sure it was exactly 1.0000 to the 3rd decimal place . Who does that? Only la mota I guess .
Easy to find