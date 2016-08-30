Gtoregon on May 26, 2019

I went for the first time last night, I was sold a gram of concentrate that was leaking all over the inside of the package without being shown first. I walked outside and immediately returned after looking inside. The other packages they had were leaking just as bad. I had no other money so I was forced under threat of them calling the police to either accept the defective product or an exchange for flower. I did not drive 25 minutes for flower.