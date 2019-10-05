Follow
LAPCG
323.882.6033
207 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 39
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
Deals
First Time Customers
Valid 5/10/2019 – 1/2/2020
Receive a top shelf pre-roll (.7g) for a penny.
First Time Customers
Valid 5/10/2019 – 1/2/2020
Receive a top shelf pre-roll (.7g) for a penny.
All Products
76 kush
from Sonoma Pacific Distribution
27.56%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Sonoma Pacific Distribution
18.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
SFV OG
from Sonoma Pacific Distribution
15.29%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Sincere. Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sincere. Cake Batter
from Unknown Brand
23.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackout. Blue Comfort
from Unknown Brand
9.22%
THC
11.15%
CBD
$12.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackout. Red Energy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Legacy Strains. Black Haze
from Unknown Brand
23.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Haze
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Pure Beauty. Forbidden Lemon Glue
from Unknown Brand
20.45%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Classix. Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Kandy Kush
from Old Pal
15.71%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$50½ oz
In-store only
Speciale. Cali Gas
from Unknown Brand
24.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackout. Purple Relax
from Unknown Brand
12.49%
THC
7.52%
CBD
$12.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackout. Green Focus
from Unknown Brand
9.2%
THC
6.7%
CBD
$12.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Primo Cherry
from Unknown Brand
16.06%
THC
7.2%
CBD
$302.5 G
In-store only
THC. OG Legend
from Unknown Brand
22.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
THC. Old Amsterdam
from Unknown Brand
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
THC. Pincher's Creek
from Unknown Brand
18.25%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Speciale. Animal Crackers
from Unknown Brand
27.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Speciale. Raspberry Punch
from Unknown Brand
7.47%
THC
16.29%
CBD
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Speciale. Sugar Cookies
from Unknown Brand
20.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Cookie
Strain
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Speciale. SFV Cookies
from Unknown Brand
23.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunflower. Green Focus
from Unknown Brand
9.2%
THC
6.7%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunflower. Blue Comfort
from Unknown Brand
22.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresco. Key Lime Pie live budder
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
65%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Cresco. DJ Flo live sauce
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Flavor. Long Island Sweet Skunk Crumble
from Unknown Brand
82.49%
THC
0%
CBD
$12½ g
In-store only
Flavor. Pie Face Crumble
from Unknown Brand
76.47%
THC
0%
CBD
$12½ g
In-store only
Peacemaker Live Budder
from Unknown Brand
73.04%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Buddies Brand. Golden Lemon
from Buddies Brand
55.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Resinance. Pine Zest Rosin
from Unknown Brand
68.08%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.5½ g
In-store only
Flavor. Miss USA
from Unknown Brand
68%
THC
0%
CBD
$12½ g
In-store only
Resinance. Super Crunch Rosin
from Unknown Brand
54.56%
THC
11.62%
CBD
$12.5½ g
In-store only
Pomegranate 1:1 Gummy
from Wyld
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Marion Berry Gummy
from Wyld
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Peach 2:1 Gummy
from Wyld
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
from Cannabis Quencher
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Breathe
from Humboldt Apothecary
295.3mg
THC
0.93mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
CBD Capsules 4:1
from Care By Design
25mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Brain Tonic CBD
from Humboldt Apothecary
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$37.5each
In-store only
123456