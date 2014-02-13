PollyPothead69 on August 28, 2019

RUDE.DISRESPECTFUL.NO APPRECIATION. I've been coming to this dispensary for 12 years. I've referred over a hundred people to this dispensary that are loyal customers and now I aim to change that. What happened to me today at this dispensary will keep me from ever coming back. Every year they give out a birthday freebie which is something I've enjoyed and posted and reviewed favorably about and told all my friends about and it's an opportunity for me to send more customers their way. This year I get a little text that I get a free joint for a penny for my birthday. When I get a text that it's a free joint for a penny that means it's a free joint for one cent. In other words it's not free you pay one penny. okay cool I don't believe in spending a single penny on my birthday but I will spend one penny to get a free joint because it's lucky. (I consider it bad luck to have to spend money on your birthday.) So I drive across town in the heat go in wait in line. I tell the budtenders it's birthday and nobody told me happy birthday in reply. They said you get a free joint I said thank you I go to pull out my penny and they charged me a couple dollars in tax. I don't carry money in my wallet on my birthday so I didn't have a couple dollars or whatever the tax was. Who taxes a free birthday joint??? How rude! I only had about a dollar in pocket change. I was about a quarter short The budtender gave me attitude and was rude when I asked if they could forgive difference Especially since I overpaid last time and they kept $4 of mine when they don't even accept tips and he gave me even more attitude and was downright aggressive and rude to me. So I left without a joint after talking to the manager who refused to give me the joint for the penny that I was promised. This seems like a small thing but when you've spent over $100,000 on a business in the course of 12 years and it's your birthday and they text you and say come get your free joint for a penny I expect to get a free joint for a penny. not to be charged for tax on something that's free and not to be treated rudely and not to not be told happy birthday and instead to get a big F*** you. it's bad enough that their birthday gift has gotten so cheap that it's just a pre-roll and a house pre-roll at that. It used to be an eighth. but to drive across town and walk away empty-handed and be treated badly???? This is the third time they've treated me very badly ever since the legalization of recreational marijuana when they proved that they had no loyalty and could care less about their long-standing medical marijuana patients. They lost a lot of customers when recreational marijuana became legal because they were so rude to their lo. I actually didn't come back until my birthday last year when they sent me a text to come get free gift and now on my birthday they were so horrible and rude I'm not going to return. To do this on my birthday is egregious. This business not value its customers and it does not give back to the community.