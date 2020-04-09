624 products
Deals
4/20 ALL MONTH 25% OFF
Valid 4/1/2020 – 5/1/2020
Visit https://lightshade.com/four-twenty/ or a store for details. REC only. It does NOT apply to all menu items.
While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply.
All Products
REC - Sweet Sweet Popcorn Quarter
from Lightshade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet sweet
Strain
$23.83¼ oz
In-store only
REC - Crescendo
from Ambassador Strain
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cresendo
Strain
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
Next 1 Lavender Jones X Durban Poison Live Sugar 1g
from Next 1 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones X Durban Poison X Wh
Strain
$15.091 g
In-store only
REC - Nomad Cheese Train Haze Live Resin
from Nomad Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.531 g
In-store only
REC - Cheesy Rider I G Joint
from Lightshade
___
THC
___
CBD
$8.741 g
In-store only
MED - Durban Poison 1g Joint
from Lightshade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.361 g
In-store only
REC - Honey 1g Joint
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
REC - Willie's Reserve Purple Punch Eighth
from Willie's Reserve
21.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$35.74⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Green Dot Black Label Dark Matter Live Badder
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.271 g
In-store only
REC - Green Dot Black Label Lush Cherry Live Badder
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.271 g
In-store only
REC - Lazercat Silver Fume Live Rosin Lava
from Lazercat
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$54.011 g
In-store only
REC - Lazercat GMO Live Rosin Lava
from Lazercat
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$54.011 g
In-store only
REC - Purple Pipeline
from Lightshade Ambassador
___
THC
___
CBD
$25.41⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
REC - BB3
from Ambassador
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - White '99 Grams
from Lightshade
22%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$7.941 g
In-store only
REC - Skunkberry Popcorn Quarter
from Lightshade
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Skunkberry
Strain
$23.83¼ oz
In-store only
REC - Shift Space Ape Eighth
from Amassador
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Space ape
Strain
$18.27⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Shift Sunshine Haze Eighth
from Ambassador
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Haze
Strain
$18.27⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Tre Star $20 OTD Eighth
from Ambassador
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Tre Star
Strain
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Tre Star Popcorn Quarter
from Ambassador
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Tre Star
Strain
$23.83¼ oz
In-store only
REC - Shift Strawberry Headband Eighth
from Ambassador
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Headband
Strain
$18.27⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Shift Gorilla Hills Eighth
from Ambassador
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Hills
Strain
$18.27⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Nurse Jackie $20 OTD Eighth
from Ambassador
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - BB3 Popcorn
from Ambassador
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$23.83¼ oz
In-store only
MED - Durban poison prepack oz
from Lightshade
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$72.941 oz
In-store only
REC - Dalae OG Gram
from Lightshade
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Dalae OG
Strain
$7.941 g
In-store only
REC - OG Bubba Glue
from Ambassador
19%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Bubba Kush
Strain
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Pakistan OG
from Ambassador
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Pakistan OG
Strain
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Pinapple Express Hand Trim
from Lightshade
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$60.361 oz
In-store only
REC - Purple Tahoe
from Ambassador
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Tahoe
Strain
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
MED Craft Mango Kush Cart 500mg
from Craft
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.77½ g
In-store only
REC AiroPro Alchemy Hybrid Cart 500mg
from Evolab
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$27½ g
In-store only
MED - Bubba Fett Popcorn
from Ambassabor
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Fett
Strain
$20¼ oz
In-store only
REC - Commerce City Kush Popcorn
from Ambassador Strain
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Commerce City Kush
Strain
$23.83¼ oz
In-store only
REC - Durban Poison Popcorn
from Lightshade
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$23.83¼ oz
In-store only
REC - Wedding Cake Eighth
from Lightshade
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
MED White '99 Hand Trim Shake
from Unknown Brand
22.8%
THC
___
CBD
$25.851 oz
In-store only
REC Binske Sugar Rose #1 Live Badder 1g
from Binske
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
MED - White '99 Pre-Packed Ounce
from Lightshade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$72.941 oz
In-store only
REC - Rug Burn OG Popcorn
from Ambassador
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Rug Burn OG
Strain
$23.83¼ oz
In-store only
