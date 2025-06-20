DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Lindzys - Recreational
Leafly List Winner
90 Reviews of Lindzys - Recreational
4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
J........k
June 20, 2025
This place is awesome! They always have great prices and a ton of deals. The staff is very knowledgeable and always willing to help. Chessie.. our bud tender today was fantastic!!! Stay planted 😁
j........6
June 6, 2025
It's a great place with great deals and people.
m........7
April 17, 2025
Cheesiemay is my girl! Best budtender
k........1
March 26, 2025
Holly is always friendly and helpful! We love Planted in Flint!
s........7
January 24, 2025
great place always so inviting, great people great products , thanks jennifer s for your help
m........b
November 1, 2024
The service is super personal and customer service forward. Any time there has been an issue with a product being out they have made sure to reach out and fill it the best they could. Including sending it to another location that normally is out of delivery range. They stock high quality products at a good price point and the staff is wonderful.
b........7
January 18, 2025
Ash and Ryan is doing a great job
e........3
May 4, 2024
Trinity in curbside, and my wonderful delivery driver were both SO incredibly kind and extremely patient with me. I'm a neurodivergent person, and have been having a rough time where nothing seems to be fitting into place.. But, Trinity's kindness and guidance not only SOLVED my ordering issue, but she was so polite and calming to talk to!! This world needs more Trinitys!!!!! 🩵💙 I will 100% be back!! Not only because the product us FIRE, but because the customer service is far BEYOND exceptional!!! I HIGHLY recommend!!
s........3
October 19, 2024
Absolutely the best STARF AROUND & THEY CHANGED THE PRICES so you get the best quality products for the best prices. Y'all check em out. S/O to my favs Annabelle, Kyle and Mickey..
k........4
June 4, 2024
Wonderful selection and amazing staff. Josie is a awesome budtender!
b........8
October 19, 2024
First time in for my wife and I. Lindsey was very helpful and knowledgeable. Will definitely be back.
m........s
September 27, 2024
I love onfleet. You can see exactly where your driver is & Brent was awesome!!
b........6
May 7, 2024
Verified Shopper
I take my hat off to this place 💜 prime example of QUALITY over QUANTITY. I appreciate the delivery drivers as well. Thank each and every one of you.
t........r
July 18, 2024
Lindsey was a great help in finding what I needed. She is knowledgeable and very kind. Highly recommend this place!
r........s
July 6, 2024
I absolutely love this place. It has good deals, good people and I love the points system. Always comes in handy.
t........2
April 26, 2024
My order was a delivery, but Zoe was excellent!!
i........0
September 3, 2024
Website is a joke! Cant log in. They treat a loyal customer like crap. Looking to go somewhere else that delivers.
j........n
May 12, 2024
One of the best dispensary in the state. Great variety and knowledgeable and friendly staff, Lindsey is one of the best bud tenders around.
n........s
May 11, 2024
Lindsey is very helpful whenever I come into the store!
w........8
May 3, 2024
Cool
m........9
March 2, 2024
I want to shout out for Annabelle she's very patient with me she helps me so much she's friendly and happy and she really makes my day so give that girl a raise
h........4
March 18, 2024
I love planted. Only place I go!
t........y
December 19, 2023
Verified Shopper
First time and I love the deals
Dispensary response:
We are glad to hear you love the deals, and would love to hear more about your experience so we can work to make it even better!
January 1, 2024
n........0
December 30, 2023
Starting my weekend at Planted Provisioning - Flint. Ready to elevate my mind.
Dispensary response:
Hey, we're glad to have you in! Thanks for allowing us to participate in your weekend of elevation.
January 1, 2024