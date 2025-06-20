Trinity in curbside, and my wonderful delivery driver were both SO incredibly kind and extremely patient with me. I'm a neurodivergent person, and have been having a rough time where nothing seems to be fitting into place.. But, Trinity's kindness and guidance not only SOLVED my ordering issue, but she was so polite and calming to talk to!! This world needs more Trinitys!!!!! 🩵💙 I will 100% be back!! Not only because the product us FIRE, but because the customer service is far BEYOND exceptional!!! I HIGHLY recommend!!