Darksol503 on May 17, 2019

Great price on Pax Era cartridge, and even honored the in app price even though their sale was $10 more for the cartridge. Super friendly gals at counter, and will definitely get more oils here! They were impressed that when I mentioned the only reason why I walked into the door was from a Leafly search for "pax" and then being the first search result with the words "Pax Sold Here" or something. Pretty cool for them to see your app doing work for their store front :)