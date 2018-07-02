420Johnny87
Highly recommended. I went in on Sunday and the Staff there was super helpful funny and friendly. I’ve been waiting for this place to open up,the design of the building is what caught my eye. I’ve Never Hurd of Artifact Extracts before but they had me going in for a 2nd time,that stardawg THC crystals really scratched my itch ( that banana split was a steal for 14 ) also 1st time trying River Valley Extracts I got the Mac and that was 🔥 and on the inexpensive side. Go Check them out.✌🏽