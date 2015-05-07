LivWell Enlightened Health - Highlands
Medical & Recreational

LivWell Enlightened Health - Highlands

Denver, CO
1465.5 miles away
21 products

Flower

Concentrate

Pre-roll

About this dispensary

At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.

Leafly member since 2010

Followers: 59
3460 W. 32nd Ave, Denver, CO
Call (303) 997-7130
License 402R-00042
Storefront

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
9am - 7pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

18 Reviews of LivWell Enlightened Health - Highlands

4.6
Quality
4.8
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
