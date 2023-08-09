ORDER AHEAD: LIVWELL.COM/SHOP LivWell on Broadway is one of our largest recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries in Denver. Conveniently located two blocks south of the Alameda/Broadway intersection in Denver’s famous South Broadway neighborhood, an area lined with boutique shops, hip eateries, antique stores, and more. Be sure to check out the marijuana Grow Room in the lobby! At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes & accessories so you'll have everything you need after stopping by.