LivWell Enlightened Health - City Park
LivWell Enlightened Health - City Park
Medical & Recreational

LivWell Enlightened Health - City Park

DenverColorado
Rec
About this dispensary

LivWell Enlightened Health - City Park

At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.

Leafly member since 2010

Followers: 72
4625 E. Colfax Ave, Denver, CO
Call (303) 333-3644
Visit website
License 402R-00047
Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm

Photos of LivWell Enlightened Health - City Park

21 Reviews of LivWell Enlightened Health - City Park

4.0
Quality
4.0
Service
3.7
Atmosphere