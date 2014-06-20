dispensary
Medical & Recreational
LivWell Enlightened Health - City Park
1460.4 miles away
In-store purchasing only
Menu:
Rec
74 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
LivWell Enlightened Health - City Park
At LivWell our goal is simple: to provide the highest quality cannabis products, from the most well-known brands in the country, at prices that are accessible to almost anyone. We have three grades of cannabis flower to meet every preference and budget, along with all of the leading brands of concentrates, edibles, topicals, vapes and more. We’re also fully stocked with glass, apparel, and accessories, so you’re sure to have everything you need after stopping by.
Leafly member since 2010
Followers: 72
4625 E. Colfax Ave, Denver, CO
License 402R-00047
storefront
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
Photos of LivWell Enlightened Health - City Park
Show all photos