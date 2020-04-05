Local Product of Colorado
279 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 12
Show All 74
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$140
Deals
$25 1/8th OR $115 OZ's OTD!
Valid 2/11/2020 – 10/14/2020
Mix and match for a $115 ounce!
not combined with other offers
$25 1/8th OR $115 OZ's OTD!
Valid 2/11/2020 – 10/14/2020
Mix and match for a $115 ounce!
not combined with other offers
All Products
Harlequin
from Verde
5.62%
THC
9.19%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1301 ounce
San Luis Grease
from THE TRAINING FIELDS LTD
22.54%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
Lilac
from Dutch Botanicals LLC.
23.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Lilac
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Bazookie
from Ballpark Holistic
18.6%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Purple Sunset
from Dutch Botanicals LLC.
24.04%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Mandarin Temple
from Dutch Botanicals LLC.
22.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Temple
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Flo
from BUD FOX ENTERPRISES LLC
17.8%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1401 ounce
Gelato Cake
from BUD FOX ENTERPRISES LLC
23.1%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Gold Digger
from Bud Fox Eneterprises LLC
18.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Gold Digger
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
Mystery 98 #1
from Nutritional Elements LLC - The Health Center
18.16%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Dark Star
from BALLPARK
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$40¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1151 ounce
Lucid Mood Party Sipper
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Pat Pen 300mg Indica Cartridge
from Pat Pen
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
BLR Fortissimo Cartridge
from Green Dot
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
BLR Gas Pack Flight Cart
from Green Dot
___
THC
___
CBD
$110each
$110each
Lucid Mood Relief Sipper
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Wana Vape Kush Indica 300mg
from Wana
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Spherex - Lemon Haze PAX 500mg
from Spherex
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Spherex - OG Kush PAX 500mg
from Spherex
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Spherex - SweetJack PAX 500mg
from Spherex
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Spherex - Focus PAX 500mg
from Spherex
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Spherex - GDP 500mg Vape
from Spherex
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Spherex - Lemon Haze 500mg Vape
from Spherex
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Spherex - Mango Kush Vape 500mg
from Spherex
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Spherex - OG Kush Vape 500mg
from Spherex
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Spherex - Mango Kush 500mg PAX
from Spherex
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Spherex - GDP 500mg PAX
from Spherex
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Spherex - Sweet Jack 500mg PAX
from Spherex
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Wana Vape - Berry - Hybrid - 300 mg
from Wana
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Lazercat 1g- Nerd Gas - Crystal Water Hash
from Lazercat
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
$70each
Lazercat 1g- Private Fire - Crystal Water Hash
from Lazercat
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
$70each
DB Orange Kong - Sugar Wax
from Double Black
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
Lucid Mood Focus sipper
from Lucid Mood
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
500mg Live SHO Cartridge - Tropnana/Cheese
from Dab Logic
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
$65each
Orange Herijuana Budder WaxNax
from WaxNax
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Kush Master Budder WaxNax
from WaxNax
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Mango Vape 500mg US
from Spherex LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Lemon Vape 500mg US
from Spherex
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
$45each
Chocolate Oranges #25 | Live Resin Pods | 500mg
from 710 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
$70each
Live Sugar - Glue
from Natty Rems
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
$35each
1234567