Karma4KC on September 23, 2019

This was my first time at Local Product, but it definitely wont be my last. The downtown location was close to my hotel. Free parking for customers across the street was a huge win for a downtown location. The smaller storefront was also a plus in my opinion. Our budtender was awesome. She was fun and patient. It being my sisters first time, she had questions and didn't feel rushed. They had a great selection of concentrates, edibles and flower. The prices were on point as well. It wasnt a typical "tourist trap" which I very much appreciated. I was happy when I left, and even happier when I got home ;) Great location. Great people. Great prices and great product. Will be my go to whenever I'm in denver!