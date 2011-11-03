NuclearFootball
Only the finest, dankest sticky-icky is served.
4.7
10 reviews
Local Product of Co has fantastic employees, that are always kind, helpful, and professional. The product managers really know their stuff and always ensure they have great flower and concentrates available. The budtender personal recommendations have consistently been top tier as well. I highly recommend this dispensary.
Thank you so much for your feedback. We strive to make sure every customer is as satisfied as you were with your visit! Thank you for your continued support!
Loved the products and how informative the workers were!
Thank you so much! We're happy to help anytime!
Awesome experience. Great service and they had Bob Ross playing on the TV.
Thank you for your feedback! We really appreciate your business!
This was my first time at Local Product, but it definitely wont be my last. The downtown location was close to my hotel. Free parking for customers across the street was a huge win for a downtown location. The smaller storefront was also a plus in my opinion. Our budtender was awesome. She was fun and patient. It being my sisters first time, she had questions and didn't feel rushed. They had a great selection of concentrates, edibles and flower. The prices were on point as well. It wasnt a typical "tourist trap" which I very much appreciated. I was happy when I left, and even happier when I got home ;) Great location. Great people. Great prices and great product. Will be my go to whenever I'm in denver!
We really appreciate your kind words! So glad we could get you taken care of! =)
Really Dope. had a pre-roll yesterday and it was fire!! 🤙🏾
So glad you enjoyed your pre-roll! We try to keep a wide variety on hand!
The store has a lot of nice glass in front right when you walk in! Heady glass and dank edibles! It was like the bud tender knew to suggest the chocolate bar with salt and cacao nibs, I will be back to try the live resin cartridges!
Thank you so much for the review! Coda Salt N Nibs are awesome chocolate bars! Right now we have 4 different live resin carts as well!
Very professional and lowkey
Highkey appreciate your review! Thank you for shopping with us!
Bait and Switch. Didn’t have the menu they advertised.....didn’t apologize for that either.
Hey Finley, sorry you felt we didn't have the products advertised. We update menu's on 3 different social platforms weekly to try an ensure you as the customer are always up to date on what's in stock. If we were sold out, we most likely have the product in now. We'll make sure you get a great deal if/when you come back to shop! -Management
It’s a dank shop
The dankest of the dank, stickiest of the icky ;p Thanks for the review!