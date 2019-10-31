fallentrees
3.7
10 reviews
GG burned my throat
Great place lovely atmosphere. Tommy is very helpful and kind.
Glad to hear Tommy helped you out! Visit again soon!
Great location. Clean store, love the layout! Budtender Tommy was knowledgeable, friendly and very helpful. I will be back!
Great place with multiple choices and great staff....located right off stadium dr with lots of parking A must come and check it out
Thank you! Stop by again soon!
nasty weed that you can get out of a caregivers closet g
This is what a professional dispensary is supposed to be!! Top quality, tested meds.
Thanks for checking us out! Lume will continue to provide those same top quality products. Stop back in soon!
The Lady who assisted me was very helpful and the flower wasn't too bad. I'd go back definitely
Decor is on point! Tom is a shark! Top shelf was buuuuuuuuuunk!!!!! Yuck
Blahhhh. Not bad smoke but this is twice i didn't get my deals.......
We're sorry to hear about this. Please give our store a call at 269.888.1200 and we would be more than happy to discuss which deals you didn't receive, and make it right.
Very expensive and not really worth the money we spent.
Here at Lume we try to offer a variety of products, as well as multiple tiers of pricing to accommodate everyone's price range. Please visit us again!