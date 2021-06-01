What was once New Broadsterdam is now Makena and under new management! Come on in and see our progress as we revamp the store to better suit the needs of cannabis connoisseurs, budget hunters, and the completely uninitiated. Our helpful staff is able to help everyone regardless of how much they ingest, and are on top of the latest trends in the industry. We have an incredible selection of flower, pre rolls, concentrates (including solventless products), edibles, and accessories.