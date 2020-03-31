538 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 81
Show All 148
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$225
Deals
Pure Beauty: B.O.G.O. 50% off (+tax)
Valid 3/31/2020 – 4/1/2020
Please join us from 12-3 pm for Pure Beauty: B.O.G.O 50% off all 1/8ths of Pure Beauty (plus tax). Available in-store only. Not eligible for delivery. Cannot combine with other specials, discounts, or deals.
Pure Beauty: B.O.G.O. 50% off (+tax)
Valid 3/31/2020 – 4/1/2020
Please join us from 12-3 pm for Pure Beauty: B.O.G.O 50% off all 1/8ths of Pure Beauty (plus tax). Available in-store only. Not eligible for delivery. Cannot combine with other specials, discounts, or deals.
All Products
KINDBOX "AVAILABLE THROUGH DELIVERY ONLY"
from MANKIND
___
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
KINDBOX: "AVALIABLE IN STORE ONLY"
from MANKIND
___
THC
___
CBD
$100¼ oz
In-store only
TRUE HUMBOLDT: POUND CAKE 1/8TH
from True Humboldt
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
GOOD FLOWER: BOO BERRY 1/8TH
from Good Flower
19.6%
THC
___
CBD
$383.54 g
In-store only
STICKY FIELDS: RED FIRE COOKIES 1/8TH
from STICKY FIELDS
19.9%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
COOKIES: BANANA CREAM PIE INDOOR 1/8TH
from Cookies
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
LEMONNADE: LEMON MERINGUE 1/8TH
from Lemonnade
26%
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
PURE BEAUTY: SECRET FRIEND 1/8TH
from PURE BEAUTY
26.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$47⅛ oz
In-store only
HIGH SEASON: POUND CAKE 1/8TH
from HIGH SEASON
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
LEMONADE: MEDELLIN GREENHOUSE 1/8TH
from LEMONADE
22%
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
CLAYBOURNE: ELECTRIC LEMONADE POWER PACK 1/8TH FLOWER
from Claybourne Co.
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Electric Lemonade
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
SOL SELECT: SLURRICANE 1/8TH
from SOL SELECT
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
HONEYDEW FARMS: ICE CREAM CAKE 1 OZ
from Honeydew Farms
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$2251 oz
In-store only
KOROVA: RED DRAGON 1/8TH
from Korova Arizona
26.7%
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
CONNECTED: FUELATO OUTDOOR 1/8TH
from CONNECTED
16.4%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
3C FARMS: JACK KRAKEN 1/8TH
from 3C Farms
21.2%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Kraken
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
CONNECTED: N'ICE CREAM OUTDOOR 1/8TH
from CONNECTED
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
MINNTZ: LEMON MINNTZ INDOOR 1/8TH
from Cookies
24%
THC
___
CBD
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
HIGH SEASON: YUMMIEZ 1/8TH
from HIGH SEASON
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
MINNTZ: JEALOUSY INDOOR 1/8TH
from Cookies
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
A GOLDEN STATE: WOODS 1/8TH
from A GOLDEN STATE
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden State Banana
Strain
$68⅛ oz
In-store only
PURE BEAUTY: NEPALI PINK 1/8TH
from PURE BEAUTY
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$47⅛ oz
In-store only
WCTC: GHOST TRAIN HAZE GREENHOUSE 1 OZ
from WCTC
26.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$2251 oz
In-store only
HIGH SEASON: KEROSENE 1/8TH
from HIGH SEASON
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Kerosene
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
PURE BEAUTY: TERRY T 1/8TH
from PURE BEAUTY
0.8%
THC
19.2%
CBD
$47⅛ oz
In-store only
CONNECTED: GELONADE OUTDOOR 1/8TH
from CONNECTED
22.7%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
CONNECTED: FORBIDDEN GUSHERS OUTDOOR 1/8TH
from CONNECTED
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
HONEYDEW FARMS: SPK 1 OZ
from Honeydew Farms
22.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
SPK
Strain
$2251 oz
In-store only
LOWELL: PURPLE GORILLA 1/8TH
from LOWELL
19%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
COOKIES: CHAMPAGNE WEDDING 1/8TH
from Cookies
21%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
VIOLA: GRAPEFRUIT 1/8TH
from Viola
26.1%
THC
0.6%
CBD
$47⅛ oz
In-store only
HONEYDEW FARMS: VENOM OG 1 OZ
from Honeydew Farms
20.4%
THC
___
CBD
$2251 oz
In-store only
KOROVA: CHEM DAWG 4 1/8TH
from Korova Arizona
25.4%
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
SONOMA PACIFIC: CHARLIE GIRL 1/8TH
from Sonoma Pacific Distribution
29%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
HONEYDEW FARMS: LAVA CAKE 1/8TH
from Honeydew Farms
21.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
IC COLLECTIVE: CHEM KRUSH 1/8TH
from IC Collective
___
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ oz
In-store only
CLAYBOURNE: BLACK DOMINA 1/8TH
from Claybourne Co.
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Domina
Strain
$52⅛ oz
In-store only
CONNECTED: GELONADE INDOOR 1/8TH
from CONNECTED
24.1%
THC
___
CBD
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
GRIZZLY PEAK: GRIZZLY HAZE 1/8TH
from Grizzly Peak Farms
17.4%
THC
___
CBD
$47⅛ oz
In-store only
PACIFIC RESERVE: VALLEY GIRL 1/8TH
from Pacific Reserve
24.8%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 14