Awesome dispensary, my go to in Miramar. Highly recommend!
We are so glad to hear this, don't forget we now offer delivery as well! Have a great day -Mankind Dispensary
4.9
10 reviews
Absolutely Amazing! Definitely would recommend!
Woo hoo thank you for the awesome review, hope to see you again soon! -Mankind Dispensary
Such friendly and informative staff! Got a couple different types of edibles and an 8th and they were all top quality.
Sounds like you had a pretty fantastic visit, we hope you enjoyed your purchases. Next time you stop in show this review to the reception staff and they will add a $5 store credit to your account. Have a great day! -Mankind Dispensary
best location in SD. if you go anywhere else you're getting worse product!
Thank you for the fabulous review, we really appreciate members like you . Have a wonderful day -Mankind Dispensary
Friendly staff. Best dispensary in SD!
Thank you so much; we'll see you soon! -Mankind Dispensary
Love the selection and the customer service is the best in San Diego.
Next time you stop in mention to the reception staff that you'd like to add your email or text and you'll be the first to know about all our deals and discounts. Show this review to the reception staff on your next visit and they will add a $5 store credit to your accout. See you soon! -Mankind Dispensary
very helpful staff and knowledgeable of products
Thank you for such a complimentary review, we look forward to your next visit. -Mankind Dispensary
Best dispensary in San Diego. Very friendly staff! 5 stars!
Thank you so much , we love ***** star reviews!!!! Show this review to the reception staff on your next visit and they will add a $5 store credit to your account. Have a great weekend! -Mankind Dispensary
Best dispensary in SD by far!
Thank you for the dope review!! Show this to reception for $5 in store credit! -Mankind Dispensary
Fantastic people great meds definitely returning soon
Thanks firehehehe! Make sure to come in to take advantage of our early bird specials! 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. :) - Mankind Dispensary