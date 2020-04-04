99 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 60
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$175
Deals
Adult Use Sales (REC)
Valid 3/8/2020 – 9/1/2020
The adult users (Recreational Purchasers) menu has an "AU" before the name of the product. Any items that do not contain the "AU" are for medical patients only.
Adult Use Sales (REC)
Valid 3/8/2020 – 9/1/2020
The adult users (Recreational Purchasers) menu has an "AU" before the name of the product. Any items that do not contain the "AU" are for medical patients only.
All Products
AU SCCS Blue Shark
from Shelby County Community Services
5%
THC
9%
CBD
CBD Blue Shark
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
AU VER Super Glue
from verano
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$77⅛ oz
In-store only
AU BG Cherry Wu
from Bedford Grow
1%
THC
23%
CBD
Cherry Wu
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
IESO Littles Liberty Haze
from IESO Little Egypt
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Liberty Haze
Strain
$75¼ oz
In-store only
IESO Littles NYC Diesel
from IESO Little Egypt
14%
THC
0%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$75¼ oz
In-store only
IESO Littles 818 Headband
from IESO Little Egypt
20%
THC
0%
CBD
818 Headband
Strain
$75¼ oz
In-store only
IESO NYC Diesel
from IESO Little Egypt
13%
THC
0%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
IESO Liberty Haze
from IESO Little Egypt
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Liberty Haze
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
BG Highwayman
from Bedford Grow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Highwayman
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
BG Popcorn Orange Afghani
from Bedford Grow
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Afghani
Strain
$80¼ oz
In-store only
BG Bedford Maui
from Bedford Grow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
BG Shake Highwayman
from Bedford Grow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Highwayman
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
BG Oz Kush BX2
from Bedford Grow
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Oz Kush BX2
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
BG Popcorn Super Silver Haze
from Bedford Grow
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$80¼ oz
In-store only
REV Spectrum #12
from Revolution Enterprises
2%
THC
20%
CBD
Spectrum #12
Strain
$381 g
+1 more size
In-store only
BG Honey Bee
from Bedford Grow
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Bee
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
BG Orange Afghani
from Bedford Grow
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Afghani
Strain
$201 g
+1 more size
In-store only
BG Popcorn Bedford Maui
from Bedford Grow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Bedford Maui
Strain
$80¼ oz
In-store only
BG Popcorn Highwayman
from Bedford Grow
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Highwayman
Strain
$80¼ oz
In-store only
BG Popcorn OZ Kush BX2
from Bedford Grow
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Oz Kush BX2
Strain
$80¼ oz
In-store only
BG Super Silver Haze
from Bedford Grow
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
GR Candyland
from Grassroots Cannabis
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
GR Triangle Kush
from Grassroots Cannabis
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
REV Dr. Peel Good
from Revolution Enterprises
28%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Peel Good
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
REV Grand Daddy Purple
from Revolution Enterprises
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
VER Crazy Train Haze
from verano
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Crazy Train Haze
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
VER Forbidden Fruit
from verano
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
VER G Purps
from verano
24%
THC
0%
CBD
G Purps
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
VER Ghost Train Haze
from verano
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
VER Mag Landrace
from verano
26%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
AU BG Crumble Chemdahar
from Bedford Grow
81%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdahar
Strain
$781 g
In-store only
AU BG Crumble Michelin Star
from Bedford Grow
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Michelin Star
Strain
$781 g
In-store only
BG Crumble Chemdahar
from Bedford Grow
81%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdahar
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
AU PTS Crumble Wax Bruce Banner 1.0
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
81%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
AU PTS Crumble Wax Purple Thai
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
80%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Thai
Strain
$701 g
In-store only
AU REV Moroccan Melt Alien Rock Candy
from Revolution Enterprises
77%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$721 g
In-store only
REV Moroccan Melt Hash Alien Rock Candy
from Revolution Enterprises
77%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$541 g
In-store only
BG Gold Dust Orange Afghani
from Bedford Grow
33%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Afghani
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
BG Crumble Nikko
from Bedford Grow
88%
THC
0%
CBD
Nikko
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
BG Gold Dust Honey Bee
from Bedford Grow
32%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Bee
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
123