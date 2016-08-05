Cheftj1226
Love it
4.8
10 reviews
Friendly and knowledgeable staff make sure every customer receives personal attention. Location is the best for parking and handicapped accommodation. Thanks to the staff I'm able to be the best caregiver for the patient without the patient traveling out of the house. Thanks so much!
Look at the photo 😂😂 It really looks like that. Anyway, prices went All the way up👆👆some bad reviews have been deleted but pay attention to all the 1 star reviews. If you complain about anything- they will show their true colors! All the money people spend and no remodeling. Hours are poor as well 👎👎👎 Very nice people at 1st until you report a problem. Off the topic....Cresco is the Worst Bud Ever no matter what DISPENSARY 😂😂👎👎 Vape cartridge is ONLY good for a couple of days just so all the real ones know I'm real AF on tha weed TiP. Very disappointed Hello new location 🍻🍺🍾
@Chaftmatic Store manager wanted me to go to Michigan with him to make a purchase during Cannabis cup! You can't move marijuana from state to state regardless of license. He also informed me that low supply is because we're holding all the $155.00 popcorn nugs for January So they can change extra for recreational. Just look at the menu. Bedford Grow 1/8 for $65🤔👎 Pure Greed. I'm no longer at this location. Scroll down to the bottom and you'll see a review that discusses how a customer was encouraged by staff to do illegal activity. I'm reporting this place to the State department.
great place wanted to try a new location and came back home were ever one knows my name
They really make you feel cared for here. the boss is passionate about making sure patients leave happy. Prices will always be iffy as long as the distributers determine the pricing, but Marabis tries their best to accommodate and offer deals when available. also their Leafly inventory is one of the most well updated in the area! thanks Edgar!
Price gouging, horrible parking
As a first time patient, I was a little apprehensive but the individuals at Maribis made me feel very welcome. Looking through Leafly in the Chicagoland area, I saw that not a lot of other shops have their menu as well put together as Maribis. Not only that, but other shops don’t have as many products as they do. This is definitely a shop to have added to your favorites.
I love this place staff is very friendly and helpful
First time visiting on a Sunday, very relaxed (as usual). I tried a new disposable, Blue Dream, and it tasted fantastic! Also, I didn't have dry mouth as I often do. Met Morgan, another budtender for the first time. A plus, as always! Still in love!