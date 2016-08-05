K9sniFF on December 2, 2019

Look at the photo 😂😂 It really looks like that. Anyway, prices went All the way up👆👆some bad reviews have been deleted but pay attention to all the 1 star reviews. If you complain about anything- they will show their true colors! All the money people spend and no remodeling. Hours are poor as well 👎👎👎 Very nice people at 1st until you report a problem. Off the topic....Cresco is the Worst Bud Ever no matter what DISPENSARY 😂😂👎👎 Vape cartridge is ONLY good for a couple of days just so all the real ones know I'm real AF on tha weed TiP. Very disappointed Hello new location 🍻🍺🍾