Flash Friday!!
Valid 4/10/2020 – 4/11/2020
$5 off SCCS Edibles! Today Only!!!!
All Products
JG Popcorn Snow Fruit
from Justice Grown
8.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Snow Fruit
Strain
$40⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
BG Jackson Jambo
from Bedford Grow
6.08%
THC
8.9%
CBD
Jackson Jambo
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
NG CrescendO
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
CrescendO
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
ATX ACDC
from GOLDLEAF
0.8%
THC
20.91%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
ATX G Purps
from verano
22.74%
THC
0%
CBD
G Purps
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
ATX Harle Tsu
from GOLDLEAF
9.18%
THC
14.13%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
ATX White Harmony
from GOLDLEAF
12.81%
THC
12.33%
CBD
White Harmony
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
BG Highwayman
from Bedford Grow
25.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Highwayman
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
BG Honey Bee
from Bedford Grow
19.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Bee
Strain
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
BG OZ Kush BX2
from Bedford Grow
21.86%
THC
0%
CBD
OZ Kush
Strain
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
IESO High School Sweetheart
from IESO Little Egypt
20.34%
THC
0%
CBD
High School Sweetheart
Strain
$54⅛ oz
In-store only
SCCS Galactic Jack
from Shelby County Community Services
19.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Jack
Strain
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
BG Gold Dust Honey Bee
from Bedford Grow
32.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Bee
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
BG Gold Dust Orange Afghani
from Bedford Grow
34.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Afghani
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
BG Crumble Wax Nikko
from Bedford Grow
88.97%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Nikko
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
PTS Crumble Wax Double Black
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
SCCS RSO LA Chesse
from SCCS
74.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
BG Crumble Wax Chem de la Chem
from Bedford Grow
85.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem de la Chem
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
SCCS RSO 9lb Hammer
from Shelby County Community Services
73.7%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
SCCS RSO Best Friend OG
from Shelby County Community Services
71.39%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
SCCS RSO Euphurkle
from Shelby County Community Services
4.33%
THC
67.04%
CBD
Euphurkle
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
SCCS RSO Sweet Pea
from Shelby County Community Services
2.94%
THC
71.74%
CBD
Sweet Pea
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
SCCS Chocolate Chip Cookies 1:1
from Shelby County Community Services
83.84mg
THC
69.76mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$24pack of 4
In-store only
ATX Relief 14:1 Tablets
from Verano
8mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$28each
In-store only
ATX Harmony 1:1 Tablets
from verano
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$28each
In-store only
PTS Sweet ReLeaf Gummies Sour Watermelon 10pk
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$30pack of 10
In-store only
IESO Sweet Life by Hannah Sugar Free Sweetener
from IESO Little Egypt
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
REV SUPER Freedom Fudgie Indica
from Revolution Enterprises
100mg
THC
3.54mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$22each
In-store only
REV SUPER Freedom Fudgie Sativa
from ACE Revolution
100mg
THC
1.41mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$22each
In-store only
REV Freedom Fudgie Sativa
from Revolution Enterprises
100mg
THC
1.4mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$222 pk
In-store only
BG Bhang Ice Milk Chocolate with Peppermint
from Bhang
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$254pk/25mg each
In-store only
BG Bhang Toffee Dark Chocolate with Smoked Sea Salt
from Bhang
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$254pk/25mg each
In-store only
GR WANA Gummies Mango Sativa 10pk
from Grassroots Cannabis
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$30each
In-store only
GTI incredibles Mixed Fruit Tarts
from Incredibles
88.03mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$3050 pk
+1 more size
In-store only
GTI incredibles Peanut Budda Buddha Bar
from Incredibles
98.08mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$30each
In-store only
GTI Mary's Medicinals Remedy High CBD Oil Tincture
from Mary's Medicinals
29.66mg
THC
498.4mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$12512.5mL
In-store only
IESO Gummies Sour Cherry CBD
from IESO Little Egypt
25mg
THC
17mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$10pack of 5
In-store only
IESO Gummies Sour Neon Smileys
from IESO Little Egypt
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$105pk/25mg THC Total
In-store only
IESO Gummies Sour Watermelon
from IESO Little Egypt
25mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$105pk/25mg THC Total
In-store only
IESO Mexican Hot Chocolate
from IESO Little Egypt
30mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$1030mg/1pk
In-store only
