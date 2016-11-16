mighty_mighty on November 23, 2019

I am also finding the limited selection and high prices to be an issue. One single strain of flower on the menu today - 1% THC, high CBD. I have had my medical card for several years and have found vaporizing THC flower gets me the level of relief I need for my condition. I also use my vaped flower to make more cost effective edibles than what is sold in the store. I do not find concentrates or carts to be an effective replacement for my needs. Concentrates can be too much for me and carts just don’t do the trick. Also, some people don’t have the gear necessary to switch to dabs, without having to make an additional investment just to be able to get their meds. While it appears the problem is not limited to Maribis, the selectionappears to be worse than other nearby dispos on the leafly app. It also should be noted Maribis is owned by a cultivator, Bedford Grow, so they are part of the low supply problem. These cultivators successfully lobbied to keep the amount of grow licenses low, but can’t keep up with the demand. As far as service, everyone there is friendly, but largely unhelpful in making suggestions or knowledgeable about the terpene contents of the products they sell. Atmosphere is non existent. Bare bones and sterile, but not professional. Kind of shady.