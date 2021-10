Agreed the budtenders are good folks. Product inventory is usually pretty good, but the prices are mind blowing! I’m a medical card holder so I’ve stopped using this location due to prices. They were right on par with med prices at first but all of a sudden prices have sky rocketed. I think anyone paying $80 for a vape cart has lost their mind. I don’t know where or when the greed started but lower your prices guys. It’s pot not cocaine!!!