420 Drawing to Win Big!
Valid 4/1/2020 – 5/1/2020
Any purchase at Mayflower throughout the month of April automatically enters you into our 420 drawing for a chance to win big!
Restrictions apply, while supplies last, cannot be combined with other discounts (Excludes VFH) - see store associate for full details. Sales & promotions subject to change without notice. Not applicable on previous purchases. Valid 21+ Registered MA Qualifying Patients only. Promotional pricing valid only during specific dates listed. While supplies last. One entry per patient per day.
All Products
Grape Ape Mini- Nugs 28g. - 1:1 CBD
from Mayflower Medicinals
4.64%
THC
5.89%
CBD
Various
Strain
$1991 ounce
$1991 ounce
Tutankhamon Mini- Nugs 28g. - Hybrid
from Mayflower Medicinals
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$1991 ounce
$1991 ounce
Nuke EM Mini- Nugs 28g. - Hybrid
from Mayflower Medicinals
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$1991 ounce
$1991 ounce
Double Cream Mini- Nugs 28g. - Hybrid
from Mayflower Medicinals
14.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$1991 ounce
$1991 ounce
Acid Dough- Sativa
from Mayflower Medicinals
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Acid Dough
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Cheese- Hybrid
from Mayflower Medicinals
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Cindy 99- Hybrid
from Mayflower Medicinals
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Cookies N' Cream- Hybrid
from Mayflower Medicinals
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Dank Commander- Hybrid
from Mayflower Medicinals
19.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dank Commander
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Double Cream- Hybrid
from Mayflower Medicinals
12.9%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Kimbo Kush- Hybrid
from Mayflower Medicinals
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Medi-Haze- Sativa CBD 2:1
from Mayflower Medicinals
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
MediHaze
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
Tutankhamon- Sativa
from Mayflower Medicinals
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Tutankhamon
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2801 ounce
White Knuckles- Indica
from Mayflower Medicinals
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
White Knuckles
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$2801 ounce
Purple Punch Shatter
from INSA
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Sour Tangie Shatter
from INSA
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Kimbo Kush Kief
from Mayflower Medicinals
33.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
Live Sugar, Brownie Scout
from RYTHM
86.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 gram
$701 gram
Live Sugar, French King
from RYTHM
85.8%
THC
0.2%
CBD
French King
Strain
$701 gram
$701 gram
Shatter, Tardis
from Sira Naturals
75.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Tardis
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Bedtime Betty's Lemon Fruit Chews
from Betty's Eddies
0%
THC
0%
CBD
None
Strain
$30pack of 5
$30pack of 5
Ice Mints
from Incredibles
0%
THC
0%
CBD
N/A
Strain
$40pack of 40
$40pack of 40
Comfort - 2:1 CBD/THC Tincture
from The Feel Collection
100mg
THC
200mg
CBD
N/A
Strain
$60each
$60each
10mg Dark Chocolate Coins (10-pack)
from Azuca
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$30each
$30each
10mg Chocolate Shortbread Cookies (10 pack)
from Azuca
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$30each
$30each
10mg Ginger Shortbread Cookies (10-pack)
from Azuca
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$30each
$30each
10mg Traditional Shortbread Cookies (10-pack)
from Azuca
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$30each
$30each
200mg Maple Sugar Jar
from Azuca
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$40each
$40each
25mg Ginger Pate du Fruit (4-pack)
from Azuca
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$25each
$25each
25mg Grapefruit Pate du Fruit (4-pack)
from Azuca
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$25each
$25each
25mg Orange Pate du Fruit (4-pack)
from Azuca
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$25each
$25each
25mg Pomegranate Pate du Fruit (4-pack)
from Azuca
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$25each
$25each
50mg Ginger Pate du Fruit
from Azuca
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$40each
$40each
50mg Grapefruit Pate du Fruit
from Azuca
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$40each
$40each
50mg Lemon Pate du Fruit
from Azuca
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$40each
$40each
50mg Orange Pate du Fruit (4-pack)
from Azuca
200mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$40each
$40each
80mg Lime Drink Syrup
from Azuca
80mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$25each
$25each
80mg Orange Drink Syrup
from Azuca
80mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
$25each
80mg Pomegranate Drink Syrup
from Azuca
80mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Non-Strain Specific
Strain
$25each
$25each
Bay State Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$30each
$30each
