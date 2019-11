Adrien1972 on October 13, 2019

Hands down the best dispensary in Mass...had four..yes four people helping at one point in time ..only dispensary to give patient handbook ...only one to fully explain leafly order system...just realy overserviced which is great.The girl who helped me was in training and was still far more knowledgeable and helpful than some so called seasoned budtenders.Great overall experience....the concentrates from Insa were on point ..and the cookies and cream mini nug oz was worth the 90 miles drive.....the prerolls awesome so far Kong rules and the night terror og kicks butt......