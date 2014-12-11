zoiks on March 29, 2018

I might be blind but it wasn't easy to find the right building but once I got there, thumbs up! I enjoy the smaller shop feel. It feels more personal to me...like the store is open just for me, I won a contest or something...anywho, great selections here and while I wanted to propose to the gal behind the counter lol, she truly was awesome and helped narrow down the correct strain for me vs pushing me towards something not useful to me, just to make a sale. I appreciated how she knew 2 strains that weren't in stock would be good for me so instead of trying to sell something that really wouldn't work, she said to stop by or call by blah blah next week for those strains...that's gold to me! Good staff, good products, go check them out! PS: Purple Haze :) Can't go wrong when you're named after a Hendrix song!