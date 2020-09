u........3 on September 12, 2020

Arrived as a new patient. I must say I've visited several dispensaries in Massachusetts. I was immediately impressed by interior esthetic, security, customer service, and most of all the information they make available for customers. I was initially interested in Mission because their menu had more variety. They offered strains that were not available at other dispensaries. They also sell several strains in different amounts. So if you want to try a few, you can in smaller quantities.