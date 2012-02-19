kyliesmiley
An awful atmosphere, most expensive prices I've seen in our area, and a real lack of cannabis knowledge in staff. There is no culture or community here, so customer product complaints don't receive refunds or replacements. You may get overcharged, so check your receipt before you leave the store. No prices are posted and even the staff member "assigned" to you has to go to the front to get price checks, which makes them pointless. The staff member shadows you until you line up to pay. Even if you need no help they follow you with bad advice and weed 101 hints and tricks, this is how I know many don't even buy their weed there. The location is amazing - and they do keep some good product in stock, but you are paying for it, I can assure you.
Hi there. Thank you for the feedback. We’re so sorry to hear this. We are dedicated to improving the guest experience and would love to learn more. Please e-mail us at customer.service@medmen.com. Hope to hear from you soon!