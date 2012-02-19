TheMaven on March 26, 2019

The place looks and feels like an Apple store. My first impression walking in was of everyone rushing around. The employees were in red tops, and there were way more of them than customers, many more than was necessary. They all seemed to be bumping into each other. It made me dizzy just watching them. I didn't feel like the one assigned to be attached to me at my hip was completely knowledgeable. When I asked her questions, she just did what I could have done, read labels and answered with "I guess so," or "I don't know." This is not exactly knowing the merchandise. Even so, I felt like I was being rushed through, before I ever had a chance to look around the store. When I thought I was done with her, I asked her if I could please just look around, and, then, two minutes later, there she was again, just on me, breathing down my neck. I like my space when shopping, and having someone hang on me like that is not only uncomfortable, it takes away from the pleasure of shopping. I like to take my time, look around, shop, decide what I want and, THEN, get with a salesperson, which doesn't happen at this store. A salesperson is assigned to you the minute you walk in. For me, it was very intrusive, and I just felt like I was being rushed through what was barely an experience and more just like a blur of red vests. The product displays are awesome, just one thing, THERE ARE NO PRICES, one of my pet peeves. You have to ask about each one. I got some pretty good product, but, with some, there seems to be something slightly off, an unpleasant aftertaste and lingering effect, as if you had an upset stomach with a knot in it. Is it me, or is dispensary product different?