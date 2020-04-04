174 products
Senior Citizen, Disability and Veteran Discount!
Get 10% off your purchase with documentation. Includes caregivers purchasing on behalf of Senior Citizens, those on Social Security or disability and Veterans.
One discount per customer per visit
Staff picks
Aeriz - Pink Lemonade
from Aeriz
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
Aeriz - Lava Cake
from Aeriz
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
Verano - Ghost Train Haze
from verano
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
NGW - Birthday Cake White Chocolate Bar
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Birthday Cake
Strain
All Products
Revolution - Spectrum 22:1
from Revolution Enterprises
0.7%
THC
20%
CBD
Spectrum
Strain
Cresco - Durban Poison
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
BG - Special Batch 1:1
from Bedford Grow
10%
THC
7%
CBD
Special Batch
Strain
Verano - Harle-Tsu 2:1
from verano
14.1%
THC
7.1%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
Ascend - Exodus Cheese
from Ascend
11.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Exodus Cheese
Strain
NGW - Sour Banana Sherbet #2
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
Verano - G Purps
from verano
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
G Purps
Strain
Shelby - Galactic Jack
from Shelby County Community Services
17.4%
THC
2.1%
CBD
Galactic Jack
Strain
Ataraxia - Jack Herer #8
from Ataraxia
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack the Ripper
Strain
Ataraxia - Chery Gorilla
from Ataraxia
33.6%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Cherry Gorilla
Strain
Cresco - Durban Posion 7g (Shake)
from Cresco Labs
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
Grassroots - Blueberry Headband
from Grassroots Cannabis
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
Verano - East Coast Sour Diesel
from verano
24.8%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
IESO - Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
from IESO Little Egypt
18.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies
Strain
GTI - Clementine
from GTI
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
Ascend - (Bulk) OGKZ (Shake)
from Ascend
18%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKZ
Strain
PTS - (Disposable Vape) Sweet Dreams
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
74.2%
THC
1.2%
CBD
Sweet Dreams
Strain
Revolution - Spectra High CBD RSO
from Revolution Enterprises
7.5mg
THC
70mg
CBD
Spectra
Strain
Grassroots - (Sauce Pen) Bubba Diagonal
from Grassroots Cannabis
43.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Diagonal
Strain
Cresco - (Disposable Vape) OG 18
from Cresco Labs
77%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
Cresco - (Disposable Vape) Durban Posion
from Cresco Labs
77%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
GTI - Red Headed Stranger (Disposable Vape)
from GTI
75.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
GTI - Lucie
from GTI
76.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Lucie
Strain
PTS - Chill Pill
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
Cresco - (Disposable Vape) Kosher Tangie
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
56.4%
THC
19.7%
CBD
Kosher Tangie
Strain
Cresco - Harlequin RSO 2:1
from Remedi by Cresco Labs
233mg
THC
439mg
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
PTS - The Antidote Harlequin RSO 2:1
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
269mg
THC
472mg
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
PTS - Champion City Chocolate Crumble
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
76%
THC
2%
CBD
Champion City Chocolate
Strain
Ataraxia - Grape
from Ataraxia
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
PTS - (Disposable Vape) Blueberry X Mazer
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
70.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Mazar x Blueberry
Strain
PTS - CBD Capsules 2:1
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
200mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
Cresco - Indica ( RSO Syringe)
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
697mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
PharmaCann - Orange Whip (Disposable Vape)
from PharmaCann
81.3%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Orange Whip
Strain
Grassroots - Ray Charles (Live Sugar)
from Grassroots Cannabis
70.1%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Ray Charles
Strain
Shelby - Blackberry OG
from Shelby County Community Services
780mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Blackberry OG CBD
Strain
Shelby - Sweet Pea RSO
from Shelby County Community Services
3mg
THC
74.9mg
CBD
Sweet Pea
Strain
