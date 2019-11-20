Follow
Miracle Greens
Daily $5 gram or $100 oz
Valid 8/7/2019 – 1/1/2027
No Shake, Only Flower That We Would Smoke Ourselves!! Daily $5 grams, constantly changing!
Staff picks
Forum GSC by Focus North
from Focus North
18.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Forum GSC
Strain
$12.5each
In-store only
Jet Fuel by Totem Farms
from Totem Farms
25.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$7.5each
In-store only
Cream Soda 150mg Indica | Magic Number
from Magic Number
15100%
THC
100%
CBD
Cream Soda 150mg
Strain
$18each
In-store only
OG Kush Terps on the Rocks Live Resin by Echo Electuary
from Echo Electuary
64.35%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush Terps on the Rocks
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Purple Petals Rosin Cart | Happy Cabbage
from Happy Cabbage Farms
72.7%
THC
0.46%
CBD
Purple Petals
Strain
$56½ g
In-store only
All Products
South African Rose
from PRE_ROLL
___
THC
___
CBD
$0each
In-store only
Queen Sweet Pea CBD by Capital Cannabis
from Capital Cannabis
7.31%
THC
12.53%
CBD
Queen Sweet Pea CBD
Strain
$7.25each
In-store only
Lemon Grass by Greenfarm Industries
from Greenfarm Industries
19.71%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Lemon Grass
Strain
$7each
In-store only
Tropsanto by Choice Farms
from Choice Farms
22.1%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Tropsanto
Strain
$6each
In-store only
Amy's Choice by Solace Meds
from Solace Meds
17.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Amy's Choice
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Pie Hoe by Focus North
from Focus North
23.08%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Pie Hoe
Strain
$12.75each
In-store only
WiFi OG by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
18.88%
THC
0.06%
CBD
WiFi OG
Strain
$8.5each
In-store only
Cascade Grape by Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
33.31%
THC
0%
CBD
Cascade Grape
Strain
$11each
In-store only
Mimosa by Eugreen Farms
from Eugreen Farms
21.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$11.75each
In-store only
Ruthless OG by Totem Farms
from Totem Farms
15.07%
THC
2.39%
CBD
Ruthless OG
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Cherry Chem by Noblecraft
from Noblecraft
23.21%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cherry Chem
Strain
$8.5each
In-store only
Pot Roast by Focus North
from Focus North
19.23%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Pot Roast
Strain
$13.75each
In-store only
Da Vinci's Illuminati by Choice Farms
from Choice Farms
23.8%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Da Vinci's Illuminati
Strain
$7each
In-store only
Pre '98 Bubba Kush by Highland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
16.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$9.75each
In-store only
Wedding Crasher by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
25.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Electric Cloud by Cannassentials
from Cannassentials
23.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Electric Cloud
Strain
$10.5each
In-store only
Deadhead OG by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
25.78%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Deadhead OG
Strain
$12.5each
In-store only
Sophie's Breath by Storm Cannabis
from Storm Cannabis Co.
17.65%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sophie's Breath
Strain
$9.75each
In-store only
Lion's Roar (Five Star) by Repleo Farms
from Repleo Farms
22.62%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lion's Roar (Five Star)
Strain
$9.25each
In-store only
Nigerian Haze by Repleo Farms
from Repleo Farms
20.9%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Nigerian Haze
Strain
$8.75each
In-store only
Dark Plasma by Koru Cannabis
from Koru Cannabis
24.48%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Dark Plasma
Strain
$8.5each
In-store only
Palpatine by Shango
from Shango
25.53%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Palpatine
Strain
$11each
In-store only
Dogwalker Tincture | Cascadia Herbals
from CASCADIA herbals ™ Tinctures
20000%
THC
0%
CBD
Dogwalker OG
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze | Cascadia Herbals
from CASCADIA herbals ™ Tinctures
20000%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Pineapple Jager Live Resin by Buddies Pax
from Buddies Pax
18%
THC
45.8%
CBD
Pineapple Jager
Strain
$28½ g
In-store only
Kosher Tangie THC Elixir | Herban Tribe
from Herban Tribe
46700%
THC
100%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Sour Banana Sherbet THC Elixir | Herban Tribe
from Herban Tribe
46300%
THC
100%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbert THC Elixir
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Crystalline CBD 1g Distillate by Angel
from Angel
0%
THC
99.5%
CBD
Crystalline CBD 1g
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Lemon Lime 1:1 | Magic Number
from Magic Number
8200%
THC
7900%
CBD
Lemon Lime 1:1
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Passion Fruit 150mg Sativa | Magic Number
from Magic Number
15300%
THC
100%
CBD
Passion Fruit 150mg
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Cookies 'n Cream x Alien Kush Hash Hash by Nugget Candy Co.
from Nugget Candy Co.
54.75%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Cookies 'n Cream x Alien Kush Hash
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Sour Strawberry Banana Sherb Hash Hash by Nugget Candy Co.
from Nugget Candy Co.
54.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Strawberry Banana Sherb Hash
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
ATF x Medicine Time Hash Hash by Nugget Candy Co.
from Nugget Candy Co.
52.7%
THC
0%
CBD
ATF x Medicine Time Hash
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
ACDC LR 1g CBD Live Resin by Echo Electuary
from Echo Electuary
2.2%
THC
54.1%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$30each
In-store only
GG #4 Live Resin by Echo Electuary
from Echo Electuary
65.9%
THC
0.15%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$45each
In-store only
