Last updated:
Deals
Spend $250, Get $15!
Valid 1/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Earn 1 point for every $1 dollar you spend. 250 points awards $15 in credits towards your in-store purchase after discounts have been applied. We are proud to have an amazing loyalty program to thank you for allowing us to be a part of your Mission!
All Products
Super Glue
from Unknown Brand
29.01%
THC
___
CBD
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato
from Goldleaf
27.89%
THC
___
CBD
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Crack
from verano
36.09%
THC
___
CBD
$70⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunburn
from Illinois Grown Medicine
27.66%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Rhythm
28mg
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
The Great Fire
from Illinois Grown Medicine
35.04%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Live Sugar | Cresco [Reserve] | Joliet Jake
from Cresco Labs
65.65%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Hash Oil | Aeriz | Alien Rock Candy
from Aeriz
65.14%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Verano | GoldLeaf | White Harmony 1:1 | RSO |1g
from Goldleaf
36.85%
THC
29.17%
CBD
White Harmony
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Grassroots | Lucinda Williams | Diamonds + Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
96.82%
THC
___
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
RSO | Cresco [Remedi] | Harle-Tsu [15:1]
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Grassroots | Hybrid | RSO
from Grassroots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Live Sauce | Cresco [Reserve] | Reserva Privada
from Unknown Brand
75.9%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Live Sauce | Cresco | Lime Skunk
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Verano | GoldLeaf | East Coast Sour Diesel | Sunrock Shatter | 1000mg
from verano
90.99%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
RSO | Cresco [Remedi] | Outer Space
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Verano | G6 | Diamonds + Sauce
from verano
99.3%
THC
___
CBD
$120½ g
In-store only
Revolution | Spectra 10:1 | RSO
from Revolution Enterprises
8.18%
THC
78.12%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
IESO | Cultivate | Juicy Wreck | Drizzler
from IESO Little Egypt
76.61%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Revolution | Dragon Tears | Twisted Lime OG | Drizzler
from Revolution Enterprises
77.49%
THC
1.32%
CBD
$901 g
In-store only
Live Resin Budder | Aeriz | MAC 1
from Aeriz
84.66%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Live Resin Sugar | Aeriz | Jenny Kush
from Aeriz
88.75%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Verano | G6 | Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
77.21%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Verano | Raw Wax G6 | Extract | 100mg
from verano
89.26%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Verano | BHO Diamonds | 500mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$70½ g
In-store only
Live Resin Budder | Aeriz | Ice Cream Cake
from Aeriz
85.62%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Verano | Crystalline THCa | 1000mg
from verano
91.53%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Verano | Avexia | G6 | RSO
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Grassroots | Birthday Cake | RSO
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
RSO | Shelby | Pink Lemonade
from Shelby County Community Services
31.85%
THC
42.03%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Nature's Grace | Chicken Noodles | 50mg
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Revolution | Sativa Hot Cocoa with Marshmallows | 70mg
from Revolution Enterprises
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Grassroots | Hale Bites | Cranberry Cherry Hemp Bar | 5pk/100mg
from Grassroots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Grassroots | Hale Crunch | Apple Cider Cinnamon Cereal | 25mg
from Grassroots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Pretzels | Nature's Grace | Savory Pretzel Nugs
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
50mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
PTS | Sweet Releaf | Honey Lemon Ginger Lozenges | 5pk/100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
PTS | Tonic | Cucumber Watermelon | 12oz
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
PTS | Chill Pill Capsules | 10pk/100mg
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Capsules | PTS [Relief] | Cronuts [10pk]
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Candy Bar | Nature's Grace | Dark Chocolate Orange Bar
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
12345