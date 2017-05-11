Jacob.Seaton on November 1, 2018

My name is Jacob and I work for Mission's national call center 1-833-POT-HELP. We work with the Mission IL crew on the daily answering customers questions and filling orders. Mission IL are super kind and pleasant people to work with and are always ready and willing to help customers with their needs and questions. They are all very knowledgeable of their stock and full of cannabis 101 ready for any questions necessary! No question is to big or small for the IL team! Working with Mission IL is a pleasure and makes me proud to be a part of the Mission team!