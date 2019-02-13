458 products
Wax Wednesdays at Moss Crossing!
Valid 2/13/2019 – 6/8/2022
15% off extracts ALL DAY Wednesdays at MOSS CROSSING, including shatter, rosin, live resin, diamonds, crystalline, and more! Vast selection to choose from including both THC and CBD rich options. Also save 15% all day on Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO), commonly known as "RSO."
Some restrictions apply. Does not include cartridges.
All Products
Banana Sundae by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Sundae
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
Lemon Meringue by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
Czar by Gaia's Ganja Garden
from Gaia's Ganja Garden
27.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Czar
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
Bubba Kush CBD by East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
5.7%
THC
13.1%
CBD
Bubba Kush CBD
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Voodoo by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
15.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Voodoo
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
GMO Cookies by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
27.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
Ice Cream Man by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Where's My Bike? by Benson Elvis
from Benson Elvis
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Where's My Bike
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Cherry Stout by Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Stout
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
Black Triangle by Cannassentials
from Cannassentials
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Triangle
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
Ghost Train Haze by Phresh Cannabis
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
24.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
Critical Mass by Ananda Farms
from Ananda Farms
9.7%
THC
17.1%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Corazon by Yerba Buena
from Yerba Buena
0.7%
THC
16.5%
CBD
Corazon
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Crystal Cookies by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Crystal Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
Durban Poison by Ananda Farms
from Ananda Farms
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Tropicana Cookies by Focus North
from Focus North
21.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
Wedding Cake by Phresh Cannabis
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
28.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
Pineapple Cookies by High Noon Cultivation
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
Golden Papaya by Ananda Farms
from Ananda Farms
24.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Golden Papaya
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
Sour Tsunami by Güd Gardens
from Güd Gardens
6.2%
THC
22.1%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
Funday - Indica - Black Cherry Soda
from Unknown Brand
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
91 Sisters by Phresh Cannabis
from Phresh Cannabis Cultivation
28.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
91 Sisters
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
Papaya Cake by Flowersmith
from Flowersmith
19.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Papaya Cake
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
Forbidden Fruit by Raw Zen Farms
from Raw Zen Farms
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
Lemon Sour Diesel by Güd Gardens
from Güd Gardens
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sour Diesel
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
Terpee Slurpie by Eugreen Farms
from Eugreen Farms
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurpie
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
Lemon Diesel by Ananda Farms
from Ananda Farms
19.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
Meat Breath by Deschutes Growery
from Deschutes Growery
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Meat Breath
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
White Papaya Rosin by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
74.3%
THC
0%
CBD
White Papaya
Strain
$601 g
Oompa Scoompa Rosin by Bo's Nose Knows
from Bo's Nose Knows
63.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Oompa Scoompa
Strain
$681 g
Harlequin Kief by Karma Originals
from Karma Originals
6.9%
THC
13.4%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$151 g
White Label RSO by TJ's Gardens
from TJ's Gardens
62.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
White Label Rhino
Strain
$361 g
Forbidden Jelly Rosin by Bo's Nose Knows
from Bo's Nose Knows
69.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Jelly
Strain
$721 g
Kosher Kush Rosin by Bo's Nose Knows
from Bo's Nose Knows
69.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$751 g
Tropicanna Cookies Rosin by Bo's Nose Knows
from Bo's Nose Knows
79.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicanna Cookies
Strain
$721 g
GMO Rosin by Bo's Nose Knows
from Bo's Nose Knows
65.2%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Zkittlez
Strain
$681 g
Elephant Stomper Kief by Karma Originals
from Karma Originals
28.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Elephant Stomper
Strain
$151 g
Tropsanto Rosin by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
76.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropsanto
Strain
$601 g
Lemon Banana Sherbert Rosin by Bo's Nose Knows
from Bo's Nose Knows
68%
THC
___
CBD
$721 g
Apricot Jelly Rosin by Bo's Nose Knows
from Bo's Nose Knows
68.43%
THC
0%
CBD
Apricot Jelly
Strain
$721 g
