LikewiseOG on June 18, 2019

Looooong time Moss Crossing regular✨ First of all I want to make it clear that everyone is entitled to their opinion of why they do or don’t like any business, but these last two people with one star reviews?? Are you kidding me? Maybe if you walk in and ask to see the cheapest weed, keep your head down, and don’t engage in conversation with these lovely folks... That’s the snowballs chance in hell of having a bad experience here. Come on people! Wake up!! Speak to your budtenders kindly. They are here to help! On the off chance that people write negative reviews to hurt another businesses, that’s their prerogative, but damn, that’s some nasty karma coming back your way. If you’re reading this review as your first impression of Moss Crossing, do yourself a favor and breeze past the next two reviews and find out why Moss is one of the most compassionate and helpful dispensaries in Oregon! Keep up the good work Mossy folks! Your efforts are not going unnoticed🥰