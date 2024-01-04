Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Friday! Only on 122nd!

Get your favorite top shelf or any other strain at 50-60% off regular price!

FIRE FRIDAYS! All strains, all day $5/g or less!

Saturdays! Only on 122nd!

Get 20% off all carts and concentrates!

Happy Hour! 4pm-7pm 20% off!

Valid 4/28/2023 - 1/1/2024

Get 20% off EVERYTHING in stock from 4pm to 7pm, EVERY DAY!

Daily deal from 4pm-7pm! Only on 122nd!