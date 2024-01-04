Mr. Nice Guy East
Deals
Available today
Promotions
Get your favorite top shelf or any other strain at 50-60% off regular price!
Friday! Only on 122nd!
Get 20% off all carts and concentrates!
Saturdays! Only on 122nd!
Get 20% off EVERYTHING in stock from 4pm to 7pm, EVERY DAY!
Daily deal from 4pm-7pm! Only on 122nd!
Get 20% off ALL edibles and drinks EVERY MONDAY!
Mondays! Only on 122nd!
Get 20% off ALL Pre-Rolls every Tuesday!
Tuesdays! Only on 122nd!
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
