Deals
Native Roots Loyalty
Valid 5/1/2019 – 3/2/2036
Join Native Roots Loyalty today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Native Roots Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away.
All Products
REC: Gorilla Glue #4 Kief
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
REC: Mother's Milk PP 1g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
REC: Kaviar Joint Hybrid - 1.5g
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$201.5 gram
$201.5 gram
MED: Glass Apple PP 28g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$1251 ounce
$1251 ounce
MED: Mandarin OG PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ ounce
$55½ ounce
MED: Mandarin OG PP 28g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$1251 ounce
$1251 ounce
MED: Mother's Milk PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
REC: Kaviar Joint Sativa - 1.5g
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$201.5 gram
$201.5 gram
MED: Mother's Milk PP 28g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$1251 ounce
$1251 ounce
MED: Sour Tsunami PP 28g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$1251 ounce
$1251 ounce
REC: Infused Rook Strawberry Lemonade Live Resin 1g
from Rook
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
REC: Infused Rook Shire Live Resin 1g
from Rook
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
REC: Infused Rook Mother's Milk Live Resin 1g
from Rook
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
REC: Chiesel Kief
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
MED: Mandarin OG PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
MED: Sour Tsunami PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
REC: Lavender Jones PP 1g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
REC: Infused Rook Gorilla Glue #4 Live Resin 1g
from Rook
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 gram
$181 gram
MED: Lavender Jones PP 28g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$1251 ounce
$1251 ounce
REC: Kaviar Joint Indica - 1.5g
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$201.5 gram
$201.5 gram
MED: Sour Tsunami PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
$851 ounce
MED: Glass Apple PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$50½ ounce
$50½ ounce
$851 ounce
REC: Chem #4 OG PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ ounce
$55½ ounce
$951 ounce
REC: Master Kush PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ ounce
$55½ ounce
$951 ounce
REC: Bay Dreams PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ ounce
$55½ ounce
$951 ounce
REC: Mandarin OG PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ ounce
$55½ ounce
$951 ounce
REC: Chiesel PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55½ ounce
$55½ ounce
$951 ounce
REC: Lavender Jones PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$135.041 ounce
REC: Mandarin Cookies PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$135.041 ounce
REC: Sour Tsunami PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$135.041 ounce
REC: C-Land PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$135.041 ounce
REC: Citrus Funk PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$135.041 ounce
REC: Chiesel PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$135.041 ounce
REC: Mandarin OG PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$135.041 ounce
REC: Glass Apple PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$135.041 ounce
REC: Race Fuel OG PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$135.041 ounce
REC: Bay Dreams PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
REC: Flo PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$135.041 ounce
REC: Training Day PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$135.041 ounce
REC: Shire PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
