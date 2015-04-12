mporter91 on February 3, 2019

If you’re a veteran who is a member or thinking about becoming a member of Native Roots, think twice! Native Roots offers either a 20% member discount, OR a 20% veterans discount. This means that you get the same price as a veteran whether they have your plant count or not. The only logical conclusion one can reach given this information, is that Native Roots simply does not want our plant count. So keep your plant count for yourself, or give it to another dispensary. Even if you plan on shopping at Native Roots, giving them the right to grow your plants is of no benefit to you! They used to offer a stacked discount to veterans who also became members, but the corporate staff has come to the conclusion that they no longer want to offer any incentive to vets for signing up, so why should we?