Native Roots Loyalty
Valid 5/1/2019 – 5/2/2040
Join Native Roots Loyalty today and receive a penny joint upon sign up! By joining Native Roots Loyalty you will receive exclusive access and advance notice on deals and events! Simply ask one of our team when you are in next and they will get you squared away.
All Products
MED: Chem #4 OG PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
MED: Pura Vida PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
MED: Seed & Smith Indica PP 3.5g
from Seed & Smith Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
MED: Lavender Jones PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
MED: Harlequin PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
MED: Master Kush PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
MED: Harlequin Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: C-Land Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
$124.881 ounce
MED: Race Fuel OG PP 28g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
$125each
MED: Northern Lights Bulk
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$45.01¼ ounce
$79.94½ ounce
MED: Harlequin PP 28g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
$125each
MED: Pure Love PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
MED: C-Land PP 28g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
$125each
MED: C-Land PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
MED: Veritas Rejuvenate PP 3.5g
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
MED: Lavender Jones PP 28g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
$125each
MED: Kaviar Joint Hybrid 1.5g
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
MED: Veritas Innovate PP 3.5g
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
MED: Seed & Smith Hybrid PP 3.5g
from Seed & Smith Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
MED: Sour Tsunami PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
MED: Veritas Alleviate PP 3.5g
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
MED: Grand Daddy Purps PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
MED: Chem #4 OG PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
MED: Sour Tsunami PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
MED: Lemon Kush PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
MED: Race Fuel OG PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
MED: Lemon Kush PP 28g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
$125each
MED: Grand Daddy Purps PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
MED: Glass Apple PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
MED: Blue Dream PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
MED: Veritas Invite PP 3.5g
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
MED: Veritas Invigorate PP 3.5g
from Veritas Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
$40each
MED: Jack Flash PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
MED: Master Kush PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
MED: Pineapple Express PP 28g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
$125each
MED: Seed & Smith Sativa PP 3.5g
from Seed & Smith Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
MED: Kaviar Joint Indica 1.5g
from Kaviar
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
$20each
MED: Blue Dream PP 28g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$125each
$125each
MED: Mother's Milk PP Crumblin' Herb 14g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
$55each
MED: Mother's Milk PP 3.5g
from Native Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
1234567