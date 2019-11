JMac31 on September 9, 2019

Absolutely closest to DIA. From the moment, they greet you at the door to check your ID, Native Roots staff just makes you feel welcome. Budtenders recommendations rock as well. The best place for new users, as they'll explain the difference between sativa-hybrid-indica, as well as the different formats of concentrates, edibles, and flowers. Tower and Boulder are the best of the Native Roots stores, and this one just feels great.