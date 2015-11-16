Anxiousken89
This place is great amazing staff very friendly, down side can’t use you’re phone in the back to see if certain strains are a good fit for you or not! Unless you know exactly how the strain will react with you if you don’t however and wanna try something new this makes it very difficult. I recently tried something new as I’m trying to find what’s good for me and my anxiety issues as well as treat my pain still and it was a horrible strain for people with chronic anxiety, if I could of looked it up I would’ve saved myself a lot of stress and some money! Manager is great this is the only location I’ll go to!