MMJUSER13 on July 1, 2019

Avoid this location of native roots at any cost. Basically means do not go this location it is horrible. The past several months this location has not had any variety of product available for medical conditions. They only sell random crap nobody wants for medicine. The staff runs this location like it were rec instead of medical. The staff has a bad attitude towards medical patients. They think you just buy whatever they have instead of what you want to have. They should really rethink how they treat long term patients who frequent this location often to purchase large amounts of medicine. In addition, the staff regularly has boxes all over the floor of product searching for something. I'll never go back to this location in my lifetime it is pathetic.