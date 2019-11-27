Follow
Nature's Treatment of Illinois
(309) 283-7642
362 products
Last updated:
Loyalty Program (Medical Cannabis Patients)
Spend $1, get 1 point. 1,000 points = $50 off your medicinal purchase
Must hit 1,000 points before loyalty points can be redeemed. Never ending program! Our way to give back.
Staff picks
Body Oil
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
100mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
All Products
Lollypop
from Bedford Grow
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Banalien Kush Live Resin
from Revolution Enterprises
81%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Harle-Tsu
from Ataraxia
7.9%
THC
15.8%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Shark
from Shelby County Community Services
6.06%
THC
9.67%
CBD
CBD Blue Shark
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Cure Shake
from Nature's Grace and Wellness
9.1%
THC
12.5%
CBD
CBD Critical Cure
Strain
$55¼ oz
In-store only
Ray Charles
from Grassroots Cannabis
24.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Ray Charles
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Dog
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Key Lime Remedy
from Revolution Enterprises
10%
THC
13%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Birthday Cake
from Grassroots Cannabis
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Lemonade
from Shelby County Community Services
8.5%
THC
9.6%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Spectrum #12
from Revolution Enterprises
1.05%
THC
21.6%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Mag Landrace
from GOLDLEAF
30.76%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$65⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lime Sorbet
from Cresco Labs
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Sorbet
Strain
$65⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Medicate with Concentrate Starter Pack
from Grassroots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Highway Glue Crumble
from Bedford Grow
82.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
MAC Diamonds & Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
82.88%
THC
0.28%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$1101 g
In-store only
Bordello Diamonds & Sauce
from Grassroots Cannabis
80.06%
THC
0.96%
CBD
Bordello
Strain
$1101 g
In-store only
Gelato Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
84.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
77.8%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Super Glue Sunrock Shatter
from Ataraxia
79.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel Raw Wax
from Ataraxia
81.9%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Jack Herer #8 Raw Wax
from GOLDLEAF
82.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Diamonds & Terp Sauce (1/2g of each)
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$1201 g
In-store only
Durban Poison Live Sauce
from Cresco Labs
67.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
London Bridge Live Resin Sugar
from Cresco Labs
76.54%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Critical Kush Shatter
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
85.1%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Outer Space Live Resin
from Cresco Labs
78.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Outer Space
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Cronuts #4 Pull and Snap
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
85.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cronuts
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Alien Rock Candy Sauce
from Revolution Enterprises
85%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Bermuda Triangle Budder (1g)
from Revolution Enterprises
84.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Gorilla Punch Moroccan Melt
from Revolution Enterprises
76.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Dr. Peel Good Moroccan Melt
from Revolution Enterprises
68.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Mag Landrace Shatter
from GOLDLEAF
83.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$651 g
In-store only
Gobbstopper Shatter
from Progressive Treatment Solutions
84%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobbstopper
Strain
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze Raw Wax
from Ataraxia
82.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
OG 18 Live Resin Budder
from Cresco Labs
80.92%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
THCa Crystalline
from verano
91%
THC
0%
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
G6 Live Sugar
from verano
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Jet Fuel
Strain
$751 g
In-store only
Blackberry Kush Nug Run Sauce
from Revolution Enterprises
84.6%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
