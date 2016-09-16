slider787 on October 11, 2019

First off, my budtender “Tammy”, was Amazing! She was overly helpful, knowledgeable & genuinely cares! Now, the business itself has no clue or is running on a wing & a prayer! Every employee has a different answer, sometimes they’ll allow returns on faulty products sometimes not! Some employees blame the state while others blame Cultivators or Ownership. When products are faulty, if they do replace it, they take out your grams of weight again (so you consume say 3gm of oil total, they take 6gm of your available weight). Double Dipping I was actually told to heat up cartridge to get it working or to break it apart and try to extract it myself- What?! It’s mind blowing that they will not allow you to see, touch/tong or smell medicine. The majority of available strains are listed with NO descriptions & most say they have no clue about them- the tenders tell me the Cultivators don’t supply that info (Crap shoot on medicinal qualities without knowledge). My online account menu is never accurate with availability, the menu in the waiting room is not accurate & when you get to the back they have to run to stock room to check. Always out of Strains or they just don’t reappear ever again, of course when you “finally” find a strain that works!! No ATM - the result of that is very embarrassing at check out as you find yourself removing or changing your order, running to the bank and coming back because your order is all different now! The flower is up to $45 to $65 an 1/8 now. (IL. Going Rec. 01/01/20) Almost always standing around waiting inside & outside (people complaining, moaning in pain & going out to their cars to wait. No hardware or software to take orders on or check stock availability when in back consulting -Frustrating! Very hard to communicate with budtenders behind double bulletproof glass. (Loud environment for professionalism) This is only some issues I have encountered. Being a small business owner and having 30 years in sales, management & many other Corp roles, I’m stunned that these simple business practices are not in place, overseen or even addressed in 3 years now. Especially when the ownership has the largest beer & cola businesses in our town. Everyone waiting for competition is the word- JS.