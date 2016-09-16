Punkin83OG
I couldn’t have said it better myself - the review provided by slider787 on 10/11/19 is COMPLETELY ACCURATE. I encourage EVERYONE to read it.
4.4
10 reviews
It is not gonna be big enough to accomadate rec and medical users. Shoulda been built bigger,parking is gonna be a nightmare also with lot so small! Thanks to my budtender tammy, very knowing of products and my needs. Some of the new people seem to not have a clue of what they are doing, or seem to really give a care of the patients problems. Always a smile with Tammy .
My favorite thing about NTI besides their selection of edibles is Tammy! She always has cute outfits and/or brilliant smiles for me to enjoy! She's so sweet and sassy and smart as a whip! She's just such a joy to get as a consultant I just had to give her love here since a new hire gave me a card with this site on it! I wanted to say I always look forward to my trips for meds out there, because she always gives me the best advice and her hugs are almost healing theres so much care in them! I hope all the new hires are taking notes and getting some compassionate care training from her, because I hope all patients can feel as genuinely cared for as I do. In fact all medical dispensaries need teams of Tammys to make us patients feel better!
They have a great selection along with product knowledge. Victoria is the best but I have enjoyed everyone I’ve worked with
The are very knowledgeable about the products, they fast and efficient keep up the good work Victoria.
Kaye usually helps me. She is kind, compassionate and knowledgeable. The staff here is customer focused. They genuinely care about your needs. They take their time to listen and offer suggestions. Special shout out to the OG’S Both Daltons, Tammy, Brady, Ron, Aaron... Brennan and Jessie are some other personal favorites of mine. We’re all in this together. These people have the biggest hearts. I’ve over heard other patients complain about the prices. The people who work here have nothing to do with that. I’m sure they would like lower costs too. The newest addition Victoria helped me the other day. She was lovely. Keep it up NTI! I also enjoy the community of people. I appreciate the yearly pumpkin carving contest.
Amazing set up and wonderful group of budtenders. Victoria was very helpful and she I feel she has been properly trained by the veteren staff to assist us medical patients.
Nature’s treatment has some of the most caring and helpful employees in the area. They are very knowledgeable and helpful. Friendly atmosphere and they try their hardest to get you handled and on your way in the most efficient and timely manner as possible( given sometimes there can be a lot of patient’s, witch is understandable).
Convenient location, not to far from anywhere in the Quad Cities! Friendly staff! NTI has a clean well lit location with off street parking. As with any dispensary selection changes. Prices are high like all Illinois dispensaries. (We all know this) Only negative I have is the loyalty rewards could be revamped. Spend $1000 and get $50..... just toss in a preroll from time to time.
First off, my budtender “Tammy”, was Amazing! She was overly helpful, knowledgeable & genuinely cares! Now, the business itself has no clue or is running on a wing & a prayer! Every employee has a different answer, sometimes they’ll allow returns on faulty products sometimes not! Some employees blame the state while others blame Cultivators or Ownership. When products are faulty, if they do replace it, they take out your grams of weight again (so you consume say 3gm of oil total, they take 6gm of your available weight). Double Dipping I was actually told to heat up cartridge to get it working or to break it apart and try to extract it myself- What?! It’s mind blowing that they will not allow you to see, touch/tong or smell medicine. The majority of available strains are listed with NO descriptions & most say they have no clue about them- the tenders tell me the Cultivators don’t supply that info (Crap shoot on medicinal qualities without knowledge). My online account menu is never accurate with availability, the menu in the waiting room is not accurate & when you get to the back they have to run to stock room to check. Always out of Strains or they just don’t reappear ever again, of course when you “finally” find a strain that works!! No ATM - the result of that is very embarrassing at check out as you find yourself removing or changing your order, running to the bank and coming back because your order is all different now! The flower is up to $45 to $65 an 1/8 now. (IL. Going Rec. 01/01/20) Almost always standing around waiting inside & outside (people complaining, moaning in pain & going out to their cars to wait. No hardware or software to take orders on or check stock availability when in back consulting -Frustrating! Very hard to communicate with budtenders behind double bulletproof glass. (Loud environment for professionalism) This is only some issues I have encountered. Being a small business owner and having 30 years in sales, management & many other Corp roles, I’m stunned that these simple business practices are not in place, overseen or even addressed in 3 years now. Especially when the ownership has the largest beer & cola businesses in our town. Everyone waiting for competition is the word- JS.