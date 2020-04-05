Nature's Medicines - Phoenix
PATIENT ALERT!
Valid 3/31/2020 – 5/1/2020
WE’RE OPEN As an essential business. WALK-UPS ONLY Pre-orders temporarily suspended Due to high volume. WE’RE FOLLOWING CDC guidelines To protect you and our employees.
Nature’s Medicines Where Self-Care begins.
All Products
PCC Prepack (1/2oz) Purple Starburst
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$95½ oz
In-store only
Nature's Prepack (1/8oz) Apex F1
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Apex F1
Strain
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
$12 PCC - Peyote Cookies
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
10.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Citrus Glue
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Citral Glue
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
$6 - Canna Tsu
from Nature's
12.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$6 - Cobalt Haze
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nature's Prepack (1/8oz) Princess Haze
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
$6 - The White
from Nature's
13.6%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$6 - Purple Mountain Majesty
from Nature's
13.7%
THC
0.03%
CBD
purple mountain majesty
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nature's Prepack (1/8oz) Canna Tsu
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
*Limited* PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Superglue
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
*Limited* PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Orangeade
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
*Limited* PCC Prepack (1/8oz) Lemon Fire OG
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
0%
CBD
$21⅛ oz
In-store only
$6 - Cerberus
from Nature's
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Cerberus
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$9 - Chunky Skunk
from Nature's
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$12 - Sweet Critical
from Nature's
15.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Critical
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$12 - Apex F1
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$12 - Hindu Kush
from Nature's
___
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
*Limited* PCC Prepack (1/8oz) MAC
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$211 g
In-store only
Nature's Sugar Wax (1.0g) Purple Mountain Majesty
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
$9 PCC - Blue Ocean
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Ocean
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$6 - Miracle Dream
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$6 PCC - Blue Ocean
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Ocean
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) CBD Mango Haze
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.95½ oz
In-store only
*Limited* PCC Prepack (1/2oz) Bear Candy
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bear Candy
Strain
$69.95¼ oz
In-store only
*Limited* PCC Prepack (1/2oz) Superglue
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Superglue
Strain
$69.95½ oz
In-store only
Nature's Prepack (1/2oz) The White
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$59.95½ oz
In-store only
$6 - Mango Mintz
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
*Limited* PCC Prepack (1/2oz) Member OG
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Member OG
Strain
$69.95½ oz
In-store only
$6 - Gas
from Nature's
___
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Nature's Prepack (1oz) Dream Queen
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$1101 oz
In-store only
PCC Prepack (1/2oz) Member OG
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Member OG
Strain
$95½ oz
In-store only
PCC Prepack (1/2oz) Dosi-Face
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
___
THC
___
CBD
$95½ oz
In-store only
$12 PCC - Citral Glue
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
32.1%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$12 PCC - Mac #1
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
32.2%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$12 PCC - Wedding Crasher
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
34.2%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$6 - 187 OG
from Nature's
0%
THC
0%
CBD
187 OG
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$6 - White 99
from Nature's
26%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$6 - Hindu Kush
from Nature's
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$9 PCC - Do-Si-Punch
from Phoenix Cannabis Co
25.5%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
