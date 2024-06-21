Story Cannabis - McDowell Rd
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Phoenix, AZ
1954.9 miles away
990 products

Shop by category

About this dispensary

Story Cannabis - McDowell Rd

Step into the world of Story Cannabis McDowell, nestled conveniently near the intersection of I-17 and I-10 in McDowell. No matter where you are in Phoenix, reaching our location is a breeze, thanks to its accessibility from multiple highways. Prepare to be greeted by a team of knowledgeable budtenders, armed with extensive education, ready to cater to your every curiosity and inquiry. Whether you seek an uplifting experience or a tranquil night of deep rest, our McDowell location boasts an extensive array of cannabis brands, ensuring we can offer you multiple recommendations tailored to your preferences.

Leafly member since 2013

Followers: 15876
2439 West McDowell Rd., I-17 at McDowell Exit, Phoenix, AZ
Call 6026693917
Visit website
License 00000088DCXB00897085
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountAZ licensed

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

11558 Reviews of Story Cannabis - McDowell Rd

4.7
Quality
4.7
Service
4.7
Atmosphere