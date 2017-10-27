i got acorn in live resin, shatter, and uterpia to compare the shatter ended up being my favorite as it was easy to work with and did not have an overpowering taste. the live resin had the strongest taste by far(if you want super strong flavor try their agent orange live resin it has unique flavor) and was actually a little to flavorful for me. finally the uterpia was actually kind of a let down it was lacking in flavor but was extremely smooth and caused the least irritation to my throat all in all i really didn't feel like it was worth paying double what i payed(45 a gram is the most id pay for this after trying it) for the shatter since medically they both were about equal for my pain control. all 3 worked very well for pain control and would recommend all of them. finally the only reason i am not giving 5 stars is because each half gram of live resin i bought was 50-100mg light(i used a scale that is accurate within 10mg and re-calibrated to double check my weight) its not the biggest deal but every 5-10 half grams you buy you would have been a whole half gram light i myself got 7 half grams last time i was there so it does add up quick. one way you could fix this is by offering gram containers since each half gram gives you a chance to miss weigh increasing the total medicine a patient is missing. in my opinion a dispensary that cares more about patients then money would aim to be slightly over weight rather than aim for spot on and end up falling short. dont take this the wrong way though you guys are still the best dispensary I've been to i just want to let you know where you can continue to improve.