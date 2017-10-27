dispensary
g........t
October 27, 2017
The cactus og is a joke. They claim it's 26% THC?? however I got zero affects from it-did not get me medicated at all, how is this? Waste. One of their staff in lobby told me to get this strain. Wish I would not have. Basically just a lung burn, it was crapola. not recommended
D........t
October 23, 2017
Quantity over quality. Its a shame Cali and Az can't switch grow laws. We don't need more weed, we need better weed. I could only recognize 2 strain scents by smelling entire jars full. Of straibsrI should recognize from across the room. And i could barely smell those 2. They are mid grade and over priced. I will not return for a handful of over price popcorn buds and a bunch of reject weed awaiting distillation (you can tell that's what this product is for by looking at it, quick harvest, no love)
O........y
February 16, 2021
prices are going TOO HIGH!!
k........n
July 11, 2017
“Love the location . Took my boyfriend who was a first time patient today to check out the deals! When we got there were greeted and waiting for someone to take us back and when they called us our bud tender was Andrew D. He took care of me first. I mentioned to him about a special I saw and he had told me it wasn't at that dispensary prolly another and at that point made me feel like not buying anything at all at that point. Just made me feel really uncomfortable and awkward about the situation. I ended up getting what I wanted and then it was my boyfriends turn. He knew what he wanted from looking at leafly online so he was ready but the budtender did not seem knowledgeable about the SHATTER PEN price drops. He did end up purchasing but while he was purchasing that I overhear another budtender tell his patient about the free sample edible with a gram concentrate purchase . I was already checked out and I asked Andrew if I got that deal and he wasn't sure, then said yes it was eligible and put the brownie in the bag. Just the whole interaction with the bud tender was super awkward and it just made me feel like not coming back in. Like i literally felt like I needed to smoke right after i left . Gave me such bad anxiety . 😳😳😳😳”
E........w
February 19, 2021
Getting bud here is like playing the lottery, you usually lose, they sell flower that's premature Like smoking hay, then won't do anything to help you, they say they have online ordering, doesn't work, the other reviews are from clueless people that are used to smoking mexican dirt weed!!
s........l
March 28, 2020

Usually, this place is awesome. but their covid19 response is utter garbage. making people line up for an hour or more outside when REQUIRING a preorder is putting too many people at risk. When asked why they aren't offering a different check on option for a txt or call where people can wait in their car, I was offered the option to hold my order til noon tomorrow, which I told them won't work because I work a 5 am to 11 shift tomorrow and the line will be back again. He also said I could cancel my order which right now with all the uncertainty, they should be appreciating our loyalty by ensuring our safety at this time. Their reviews seem to matter so hopefully someone will see this and do something besides toss their hands in frustration and say, oh well.
v........n
July 15, 2017
Terrible flower, service, & management. Will never return
s........9
October 11, 2017
Every time you advertise "Jack Herrer", you are ALWAYS out!!!! Stop advertising strains that you don't keep in stalk. I drive far looking for Jack Herrer and when I find a dispensary carrying it, I drive to buy it and every time I go into your dispensary, you NEVER have it!!!! Very, very frustrating!!!!!
F........d
January 3, 2018
Made me wait almost 30 minutes on a 15 minute wait. Offered me a preroll for my wait then took it away because they did not have medicine I needed!! NO Indicas, not my fault you don’t have medicine for all patients. Worst customer service. Will not return.
J........8
February 18, 2021
Horrible, Came to pick my pre-order and they didn't have anything I actually Ordered. Tried to just substitute out for what was left and thought I was ok with it. Since going Rec, This dispo has really lost GOTO points with me. Think I'll find another place that won't false advertise.
D........7
February 25, 2018
Absolutely terrible customer service. The whole reason we went all the way out here was to get a 10 gram of shatter deal and use my friends 20% first time special on it. Our other friend had just done the same thing last week so we thought we were good. They decide to tell us as we're about to pay that they can't use the 20% on bulk items like that. Stopped doing it 4 days ago apparently. Then, I decided to get a fruity pebbles distillate syringe for myself. That was posted on the paper menu, tv menu, and the Leafly menu for $42 for a half gram. The guy rings it up and tells me it's $49 and that he "doesn't know why it says $42 because those aren't their prices." Wouldn't even honor it since they clearly made a mistake. Oh, and they also didn't give me my referral pre-roll for bringing him. Unbelievably horrible service and I will NEVER be coming here again.
c........z
August 15, 2023
What is going on?? Yall are changing companies? No mention of anything, all prices change, concentrate selection and prices are garbage. Ive been a loyal customer since this location opened and have even been driving from casa grande to this location once a week for the last 2 years because the prices and quality were the best. You have let me down
D........8
September 21, 2017
Yes the staff was nice, the place was clean, but was very disappointed with the quality of the weed that they have. The nuggets were ridiculously small. I bought some "top shelf" flower and it did not have practically any frosty crystals. The taste was horrible and so was the high. The only thing that somewhat Impresses me was their lunar nuggets. I will never go back.
f........s
September 1, 2017
i got acorn in live resin, shatter, and uterpia to compare the shatter ended up being my favorite as it was easy to work with and did not have an overpowering taste. the live resin had the strongest taste by far(if you want super strong flavor try their agent orange live resin it has unique flavor) and was actually a little to flavorful for me. finally the uterpia was actually kind of a let down it was lacking in flavor but was extremely smooth and caused the least irritation to my throat all in all i really didn't feel like it was worth paying double what i payed(45 a gram is the most id pay for this after trying it) for the shatter since medically they both were about equal for my pain control. all 3 worked very well for pain control and would recommend all of them. finally the only reason i am not giving 5 stars is because each half gram of live resin i bought was 50-100mg light(i used a scale that is accurate within 10mg and re-calibrated to double check my weight) its not the biggest deal but every 5-10 half grams you buy you would have been a whole half gram light i myself got 7 half grams last time i was there so it does add up quick. one way you could fix this is by offering gram containers since each half gram gives you a chance to miss weigh increasing the total medicine a patient is missing. in my opinion a dispensary that cares more about patients then money would aim to be slightly over weight rather than aim for spot on and end up falling short. dont take this the wrong way though you guys are still the best dispensary I've been to i just want to let you know where you can continue to improve.
O........3
October 30, 2015
Stopped by for my first visit and picked up a gram of Grape Ape and God Bud each. The budtender personally selected the "choice" nuggets for each. All in all, got 4 seeds from 1 gram of God Bud and 1 seed from the gram of Grape Ape. Decent place, nice prices, but I won't be coming back.
F........k
April 27, 2021
price on the eighths have gone up 7$ in the last 3 months. Medical patients are being put on the wayside to make more room/profit off the recreational patients. strains seems to have gone down in quality. going to have to buy elsewhere.
A........r
February 22, 2018
Nothing smells like weed here. So I settled for bottom shelf cookies, and it has the very distinct aroma of unflushed General Hydroponics. That fake bubblegum plastic.. Throat killer Monsanto weeds. I will never be back here. How did this strain/grower win awards, smelling and tasting like unflushed synthetic fertilizers instead of weed strains? Who do you think you are fooling? I saw this place sell zero weeds while i was looking for something that hat smelled like a plant. I believe they are a front! No one would buy this stuff twice, no one.
J........n
September 19, 2020

I witness a very hostile aggressive security guard with a customer very unsettling. Very unprofessional attitude if he has a problem with a customer you don’t instigate an argument into a challenge like this guy did, just ridiculous I like the cannabis I like the value but customer service isn’t very good either
D........4
September 20, 2020

The customer service is going down the drain everyone that we encounter has an attitude as if you don't like the industry that they are part of disrespectful on the phone disrespectful it person always disrespectful whole organization and a group of individuals will be boycotting Nature's medicine remember 2020 and 2021 the sales representative there are rude and disrespectful and if you want to be disregarded and disrespected the shop there . i started a petition to shut them down.
M........n
February 25, 2018
Will not be coming here again, was told that I could combine ftp with wax deal and at the last minute apparently they could no longer honor the first time patient deal, don’t make false promises to customers to help make a sale if you cannot honor it.
p........8
October 14, 2017
I had a bad experience but it may have just been a one time thing, my shatter was weak and a waste of a dab
A........z
July 24, 2014
the slowest one I've been to. the meds are overpriced and over rated by the bud tenders. sometimes I wonder if they know what dank is.
c........0
October 5, 2017
Very horrible. I bought an 8th to receive an 8th as my ftp deal a lil while ago. The flower was premature. I did not feel it at all after smoking the whole 8th. The 8th was very small and shaky. And the taste wasn't very much better. The service was ok I guess but not planning on going back.
B........s
January 25, 2018
Some good overpriced mids, but man too much of this stuff tastes like powdered cooking ingredients and bud perfumes instead of weed. One day maybe patients will realize their bud should not taste like this.