Nature’s Care is a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary brand that believes in the natural efficacies of the cannabis plant and aims to provide cannabis seekers the best product assortment, care and experience at each location in Illinois (Rolling Meadows and West Loop Chicago). And Nature’s Care’s mission includes much more than selling cannabis. The brand believes in doing the right thing and using their resources to support under-served communities and citizens in Illinois. In March 2020, Nature’s Care entered into two historic (first-of-its-kind in Illinois) cannabis equity and social justice agreements with the Cannabis Equity Illinois Coalition (CEIC) and ColaGroup, each with an aim to take tangible action in support of individuals disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through reinvestment in Illinois communities, training and advocacy efforts. The opening of Nature’s Care West Loop is proof of Nature’s Care’s commitments to the agreements and communities of Illinois. For more information on the location, agreements and how to access the tools and services (we have an expungement online dashboard!), visit NaturesCareCompany.com or follow the brand on Instagram (@NaturesCare), Facebook (@NaturesCareCompany) and Twitter (@NaturesCareCo).