Best selection in the city! Great staff that were super friendly and helpful! Will be back, can't believe how much product they have compared to other Chi-town dispensaries.
First of all I absolutely loved the security at the door. They were so courteous and inviting when I arrived. I appreciated them verifying my identity once I entered-It was a very quick process. It was my first time going to a dispensary and I didn't know you had to place an order on line prior to coming. I thought I was s.o.L. BUT this dispensary had a team member greet me when I entered and walked me through the entire ordering process right there in the store on an Ipad!! I didn't have to go back home to place my order. The employee helping me was so professional and seemed to be knowledgeable about the product I was getting. Oh, did I mention all the great products! Had no idea there were so many selections of edibles and CBD I could choose from. I chose the Sour Banana Sherbert flower. AMMMMAAAZZZZIIIIING the effects are awesome. in about 10 minutes I was floating happily amongst the clouds!! I definitely recommend trying this dispensary and their products ASAP! My experience was fabulous!