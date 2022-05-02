Popped in for a simple online order. Was charged the full city tax even though I'm a medicinal cardholder. Couldn't hear the lady through the glass at the express pickup because the music was crazy loud in there. She did take my card and enter the info into the system but was still charged the extra $20... Anyway, I'm sure the place is just fine, but not very cool of them to charge the extra tax regardless of you being a cardholder.