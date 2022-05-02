DONT PRE ORDER, THE LADY IS CUTE BUT CLUELESS AND VERY CONFUSED! Hope it gets better... And you can not use your 1st time pateint discount on a different occasions EVEN IF you purchased online and it was discounted flower. Other locations allowed me to use my discount the next visit.
let me say this 1st. the way they are set up an the customer service is amazing.the flower quailty is sub par but you cant complain with a bogo. the carts from tru infusion are on point. deff will be coming back for carts
trash CRC concentrates.. bought the diamonds & sauce and it's terp-less crc tech sugar wax trash . would not recommend anyone to buy.... flowers were okay but I was not impressed.. basic quality for a high price
I won’t be back. Turn down the music so the bud tenders can hear the customers. The picture and the products don’t match. After their mess-up I waited an hour for a manager only to be told no one was available. You have plenty of choices and with their bad customer service I’ll shop elsewhere from now on. I’ll try again in 2023 to see if they got their sh!t together. Bye
Popped in for a simple online order. Was charged the full city tax even though I'm a medicinal cardholder. Couldn't hear the lady through the glass at the express pickup because the music was crazy loud in there. She did take my card and enter the info into the system but was still charged the extra $20... Anyway, I'm sure the place is just fine, but not very cool of them to charge the extra tax regardless of you being a cardholder.
Tru infusion is the best brand. Best tasting and heady highs. I had an issue with another dispensary and the product storage and natures wonder tru infusions made it right. Highly recommend tru infusions and natures wonder.