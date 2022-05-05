Nature's Wonder Dispensary - Thomas
Sunday - $10 Off High Grade 1g Concentrates - 30% Off High Grade Baller Jars - $40 High Grade Flower Eighths Monday - 20% Off Select - 30% Off Stiiizy Tuesday - 30% Off Sofa King/ Angry Errl Wednesday - B3G1 Keef Cola Thursday - 20% Off Yummy Gummy Friday - 20% Off Dime - 20% Off Vapen - 30% Off Ogeez - Item 9: Buy one 1g Orion Pod, get a free .5g Orion Pod Saturday - 30% Off Tru Infusion (Excludes Flower) - 30% Off WTF Concentrates
FOR THE MONTH OF MAY ONLY: - BOGO PuraEarth - $1 Pouches from 1906
10% off any items (does not stack on other discounts)
25% off all products (does not stack on already discounted items
2 for $60 Tru Infusion 1g Batter 2 for $40 Tru Infusion 500mg Carts 2 for $50 Item 9 500mg C-Cell Carts 2 for $130 Item 9 1000mg Orion Pods 2 for $140 Item 9 3g RSO 2 for $60 Liiil Stiiizy Disposables
2 for $85 Tru Infusion Jar 1/8ths 2 for $65 Tru Infusion Mylar 1/8ths 2 for $45 HYH Society 1/8ths $99 HYH Society OZ 5 for $40 Wonder Prerolls 5 for $30 HYH Society Prerolls
1 for $20 Sir Newtons 2 for $30 Sir Newtons 3 for $42 Sir Newtons
