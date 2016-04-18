Deej29
It’s awesome and the bud tenders are extremely helpful, with great prices.
4.7
10 reviews
Great staff!
Friendly and open
I just got done purchasing a few pre-rolled joints from here and am not happy at all about how it went. Here is what happened. I showed my ID and OMMP paper. Not the card because it is still in the mail, but the paper they give you thats good for 30 days till your card arrives. The guy helping me asked for help from his trainer and she walked over and looks at my OMMP paper work and doesn't know what it is either. She says "This is just a receipt not a medical card, you cannot get medical prices" sets paper on counter and walks away. I have PTSD and cannot argue with people about silly stuff like this because... PTSD. So basically to control myself i just say okay and put my head down and pay the extra money that i don't have and walk out with less medicine than i could have purchased if she knew what she was doing.... Wed OCT 16th 10:45am
Thank you for reaching out to let us know about your most recent experience at Nectar. We are sorry to hear about this misunderstanding and would like to make it right for you. Please contact our team directly at Marketing@nectarpdx.com so that we can take it from there!
This is my go-to place! I love this shop, they always have something on sale. All the bud tenders are top shelf in knowledge and customer survice, but MYSTE is my girl! She has so much knowledge on every product I ask about and always has a great recommendation. Myste is the best! ♡
Love this place!
Awesome staff, very friendly, great atmosphere, they have a huge selection to choose from. I highly recommend Nectar.
I always love coming in here! This is the place I always return to even if I try other shops! The people and atmosphere are awesome
Thought I was getting a good deal on good flower just..... Once i whip out the scale at home i see they gave me about 2g when I paid and ordered an 8th
Frustrated repeat customer. Feels like a bait and switch. Yesterday was the 3rd or 4th time in the past 6 months that I've ordered flower online only to find it wasn't actually available. The majority of the time I'm not informed until I arrive to pick up, but am occasionally told via text. Each time I'm up-sold to a product of higher price point than what I ordered, usually because the other strains at the price of the originally ordered flower are far lower quality. I've been a Nectar customer for years, in various locations and cities. I've always been attracted to their quality, price and customer service. But I'm not feeling it lately and that's a serious shame.
We are sorry to hear that your online order experience is not running smoothly. We are working with Leafly on live-updating so that errors like this do not happen. In the meantime however, please use our website https://nectar.store/gresham/ to order via our Dutchie menus, which are updated real-time and should always be accurate. If this does not resolve this issue however, please follow up with us directly at info@nectarpdx.com!