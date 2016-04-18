TreesRLife on October 16, 2019

I just got done purchasing a few pre-rolled joints from here and am not happy at all about how it went. Here is what happened. I showed my ID and OMMP paper. Not the card because it is still in the mail, but the paper they give you thats good for 30 days till your card arrives. The guy helping me asked for help from his trainer and she walked over and looks at my OMMP paper work and doesn't know what it is either. She says "This is just a receipt not a medical card, you cannot get medical prices" sets paper on counter and walks away. I have PTSD and cannot argue with people about silly stuff like this because... PTSD. So basically to control myself i just say okay and put my head down and pay the extra money that i don't have and walk out with less medicine than i could have purchased if she knew what she was doing.... Wed OCT 16th 10:45am