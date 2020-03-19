777 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 313
Show All 106
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$380
Deals
USE MENUS ON NECTAR.STORE FOR PICK-UP
Valid 3/19/2020 – 5/1/2020
Please browse our current inventory for each store at nectar.store. We are suspending Leafly Pick-Up services. Our Leafly menus are not accurate and do not reflect our current inventory. Products will be replaced and/or out of stock when you arrive at the store. For accurate orders, please place an order for Pick-Up at nectar.store.
USE MENUS ON NECTAR.STORE FOR PICK-UP
Valid 3/19/2020 – 5/1/2020
Please browse our current inventory for each store at nectar.store. We are suspending Leafly Pick-Up services. Our Leafly menus are not accurate and do not reflect our current inventory. Products will be replaced and/or out of stock when you arrive at the store. For accurate orders, please place an order for Pick-Up at nectar.store.
All Products
Melon AK LR
from Buddies Brand
66.1%
THC
2%
CBD
Melon AK
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Durban Poison
from OreKron (Oregon)
25.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Orange Cookies
from Frost Factory
23.5%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Frost Factory
27.64%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Lemon Punch
from Midnight Trich Farms
23.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon Punch
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Caramel Cheesecake
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
26.52%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Caramel Cheesecake
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
MAC 1
from Wicked Kind
19.64%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Critical Jack
from Grown Rogue
22.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Jack
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bachelor Party
from Yak Inc.
32.34%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Bachelor Party
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Fuel
from Sunshine Weed Co.
27.73%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blue Fuel
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Applegate Valley Oregon
18.22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Hot Donna
from Fr33dom Farms
32.29%
THC
0%
CBD
HOT DONNA
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dragon Glue
from Green Dragon Farms
29.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
DRAGON GLUE
Strain
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Sour Diesel
from ReUp Farms
20.71%
THC
0.06%
CBD
lemon sour diesel
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Duct Tape
from The Heights Co.
26.4%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Frost Factory
24.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$81 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mac 1
from Frost Factory
25.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Grown Rogue
18.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lake Walker
from Midnight Fruit Company
29.59%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Lake Walker
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Viper Cookies
from Midnight Fruit Company
30.05%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Viper Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Granddaddy purple
from ReUp Farms
28.76%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dosi
from The Heights Co.
22.3%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Dosi
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Pom
from Applegate Valley Oregon
14.63%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pineapple Pom
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple
from Applegate Valley Oregon
20.99%
THC
0.34%
CBD
Platinum Purple Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Boi OG
from Applegate Valley Oregon
15.06%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Applegate Valley Oregon
21.55%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies
from Applegate Valley Oregon
20.48%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Zookies
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Krypto
from Frost Factory
23.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Kryptonite
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Larry Face
from Applegate Valley Oregon
13.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry Face
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cascade Orange
from Ideal Farms
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cascade Orange
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Dream
from Applegate Valley Oregon
16.52%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Rainbow Dream
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mr. Nice
from Frost Factory
22.68%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mr. Nice
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Ultraviolet
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
22.38%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mendo Ultraviolet
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Mints
from Applegate Valley Oregon
19.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Mints
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alpha Blue
from Mother Magnolia Medicinals
23.44%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Alpha Blue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue #4
from High Winds Farm
27.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from High Winds Farm
13.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Man
from Applegate Valley Oregon
16.85%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Plus
from Garden of the Gods
31.86%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Critical Plus
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue City Diesel
from Applegate Valley Oregon
18.33%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Blue City Diesel
Strain
$41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 20